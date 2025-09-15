DEMBARE PLAYERS BAY FOR REFEREE'S BLOOD

Dynamos 0-0 Triangle

Referee Thembinkosi Sibanda needed heavy police escort to leave Rufaro Stadium yesterday after furious Dynamos players and supporters turned on the match officials following a tense goalless draw with Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League relegation fight.

As soon as Sibanda blew the final whistle, several Dynamos players swarmed him, protesting a string of calls they felt went against them.

Tempers flared further when some supporters hurled missiles as he and his assistants, Luckson Mhara and Oscar Bumhe, made their way off the field.

The incidents could land Dynamos in trouble with PSL disciplinary authorities.

The Glamour Boys, chasing a fifth straight league win to finally climb out of the relegation zone, were left frustrated after failing to break down a Triangle side now coached by their former mentor Genesis Mangombe.

On reflection, the draw looked fair. Both sides created good chances but could not convert. Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu admitted it felt like two points dropped.

“We’ve dropped two points. I think a victory for us could have made us move away from the position that we have occupied for so many days or so many months,” Kaindu said.

“However, for me I feel it’s a vital point that we have gained today. Herald