DEMBARE PLAYERS BAY FOR REFEREE'S BLOOD

Dynamos 0-0 Triangle
Referee
Thembinkosi Sibanda needed heavy police escort to leave Rufaro Stadium
yesterday after furious Dynamos players and supporters turned on the match
officials following a tense goalless draw with Triangle in a Castle Lager
Premier Soccer League relegation fight.
As soon as
Sibanda blew the final whistle, several Dynamos players swarmed him, protesting
a string of calls they felt went against them.
Tempers flared
further when some supporters hurled missiles as he and his assistants, Luckson
Mhara and Oscar Bumhe, made their way off the field.
The incidents
could land Dynamos in trouble with PSL disciplinary authorities.
The Glamour
Boys, chasing a fifth straight league win to finally climb out of the
relegation zone, were left frustrated after failing to break down a Triangle
side now coached by their former mentor Genesis Mangombe.
On reflection,
the draw looked fair. Both sides created good chances but could not convert.
Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu admitted it felt like two points dropped.
“We’ve dropped
two points. I think a victory for us could have made us move away from the position
that we have occupied for so many days or so many months,” Kaindu said.
“However, for
me I feel it’s a vital point that we have gained today. Herald
