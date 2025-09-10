MAIDS STEAL US$50K FROM FORMER NSSA BOSS

Former NSSA general manager, Elizabeth Chitiga, lost US$50,000 to her maids who allegedly stole from her while she was hospitalised.

The two maids, Loveness Chagonda and Bevelima Chiroodza, appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with theft. Prosecutors alleged in December 2021, Chitiga sold her two cars and placed US$45,000 in a safe in one of her rooms.

During the same period Chitiga was in and out of hospital.

When she checked the cash in October 2022, it was still intact.

The court heard that from that period to January 2023, the two maids were the only ones who had access to the room and they connived and stole the money and other property in the house.

Chitiga discovered the offence the same year but did not file a report due to her health complications.

In June this year, she filed a report and two were arrested. The police recovered a red suitcase, sheets and other items stolen from Chitiga’s home from the two. H Metro