BABA HARARE : CHURCHES EXPLOITING MUSICIANS

Popular Jiti musician Braveman “Baba Harare” Chizvino has expressed frustration over church leaders who exploit gospel artistes by failing to pay them for their performances.

The 36-year-old artiste, who recently made a sensational return to the Jiti genre after a year-long focus on gospel shows, urged up-and-coming musicians to rethink their reliance on church performances as a source of income.

In a candid Facebook post on Tuesday, Baba Harare reflected on the challenges he has faced while performing at church events and conferences.

“For the past year, I’ve been on hiatus from secular shows and performing exclusively at gospel events. As a Christian and a member of this community, I feel I have every right to speak on this.

“I’ve been blessed to experience both worlds – the secular stage and the gospel stage. From a ministerial perspective, gospel concerts are powerful. They spread the Word, win souls, and glorify God. But from a business perspective, it’s a different story, and I would not advise any upcoming artist on this,” he wrote.

Baba Harare revealed that despite being booked for numerous church events, payment has often been an issue.

“Too many times, I’ve been booked to minister at church events and conferences, only to struggle afterwards to recover even my basic expenses. Often, people hide under the idea that because you’re ministering for the Kingdom, payment shouldn’t matter,” he said.

The singer said passion alone cannot sustain an artist, as performances require resources, time, and effort. His decision to resume secular shows, he said, was necessary for survival and professional sustainability.

Baba Harare’s statement has sparked a conversation within the gospel music fraternity about fair compensation for artistes performing at religious events, an issue that many musicians have long raised but few have openly discussed. Herald