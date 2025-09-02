skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 2 September 2025
HWENDE CALLS FOR NEW POLITICAL MOVEMENT
Tuesday, September 02, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHIWENGA IN INDIA, ED CALLS POLITBURO MEETING
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today preside over a hastily-convened crunch politburo meeting in the absence of Vice-President Constantin...
TYCOON LOSES POSH HRE HOME
British tycoon, Nicholas van Hoogstraten has lost a High Court application in which he sought to force the Sheriff to transfer a property in...
ZIMBAS RETURNING WITH WORTHLESS DEGREES : ZIMCHE
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has issued a warning to parents and guardians, urging them to exercise due diligence and ...
VILLAGE WALK THIEF : HOW HE DID IT
An illegal immigrant, who is accused of being the man who was captured by CCTV at the Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale stealing fr...
EX BANK BOSS BUYS 28 PROPERTIES, PROBED FOR FRAUD
The Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) has launched a probe against a former senior manager of the bank, Suckson Muswe, ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment