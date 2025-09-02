GRANDPA IN SICKENING SEXUAL ASSAULT ON BOY

A 50-year-old Mutare man was caged for 17 years for a sickening sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.

The boy was walking home alone on 9 June near Blue Shop in Hobhouse 3 when Collen Tongai Muzamhindo approached him, pretending he wanted to “show him something nice.” He lured him into his house where he sodomised him. The monster tried to cover his crime by giving the boy some money and telling him to leave.

The courageous boy limped home and confided in his sister and mother, who immediately reported the crime. A medical examination confirmed the assault and helped lock Muzamhindo behind bars.

The National Prosecuting Authority said: “The bravery of the young victim in reporting this crime and the quick action of his family were instrumental in securing this conviction. We must all work together to create a society where children are protected and offenders are held accountable.” H Metro