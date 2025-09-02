GRANDPA IN SICKENING SEXUAL ASSAULT ON BOY

The boy was
walking home alone on 9 June near Blue Shop in Hobhouse 3 when Collen Tongai
Muzamhindo approached him, pretending he wanted to “show him something nice.”
He lured him into his house where he sodomised him. The monster tried to cover
his crime by giving the boy some money and telling him to leave.
The courageous
boy limped home and confided in his sister and mother, who immediately reported
the crime. A medical examination confirmed the assault and helped lock
Muzamhindo behind bars.
The National
Prosecuting Authority said: “The bravery of the young victim in reporting this
crime and the quick action of his family were instrumental in securing this
conviction. We must all work together to create a society where children are
protected and offenders are held accountable.” H Metro
