HERDBOY STEALS FROM BOSS, SQUANDERS CASH ON BOOZE AND HOOKERS

A village herdboy-turned-thief saw his grand city adventure crash and burn after stealing a whopping US$1 600 from his boss — only to lose most of it to street gamblers, booze and women of the night.

Anele Sibanda (20), who was supposed to be watching over cattle in rural Lupane, decided to “upgrade his life” with a fast move that landed him in front of a Bulawayo magistrate this week.

Sibanda appeared before Magistrate Itai Kagwere on Tuesday, facing a theft charge. The court heard how his rural rags-to-riches dream quickly turned into a broke man’s nightmare.

The drama started on 4 September when his employer, Rozilina Ndlovu, welcomed a visitor to her homestead. As they chatted, Sibanda kept a hawk’s eye on her bedroom. The moment Ndlovu escorted her visitor outside, leaving the bedroom door open, Sibanda made his move.

Like a scene from a low-budget heist movie, he dashed into the room, flung open the wardrobe, and scooped up US$1 600. Without a second thought, he bolted and boarded a vehicle headed straight to the bright lights of Bulawayo.

His first stop? The city’s notorious feja feja tables. Convinced lady luck was on his side, Sibanda went all in — and lost spectacularly. Within minutes, US$1 000 had vanished into the hands of street hustlers as he chased the elusive red card. Chronicle