THREE MEN BASH LOVE RIVAL

Three Rusape men stormed a homestead and savagely assaulted a 52-year-old man while his girlfriend looked on, helplessly.
The incident
occurred at Mutenure Village in April. Paul Gombera (38), Shawn Patsamuka (27)
and Peter Mugore (36) burst into the girlfriend’s house and unleashed fists,
kicks and switches on the victim.
The humiliation
continued, with Gombera and Mugore yanking off the man’s trousers and
undergarments before tying his hands with a string, leaving him half-naked and
bruised.
The battered
man later freed himself and fled for dear life. A medical report detailing his
injuries sealed the trio’s fate in court.
Rusape
magistrates handed the thugs 18-month jail terms each, but most of the time
behind bars was swapped for community service. They will each toil for 525
hours to pay for their cruel mischief.
The National
Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) blasted the attack, saying disputes
should be settled peacefully and not through mob justice and humiliation.
Violence, they
warned, has no place in communities. H
