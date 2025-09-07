GARWE IN TROUBLE

Local Government minister Daniel Garwe could be heading into political turbulence after Youth minister Tino Machakaire seemed to target him for attack, threatening to bash him publicly if he continued to harass other Zanu PF supporters.

Machakaire went ballistic while addressing a Zanu PF women’s league meeting in Wedza on Friday, accusing some people of wanting to personalise the party and running it through intimidation, and warning them of dire consequences.

Although he did not mention Garwe by name, party supporters from Mashonaland East province said it was apparent the attack was targeted at his Local Government ministry counterpart.

Garwe, the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, has been holding meetings threatening to deal with people opposed to a controversial agenda to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030.

“The president says no one should be left behind,but there is someone who wants to leave everyone behind and go it alone,” Machakaire said.

“Who are you? Did your vote count to five? "You have one vote and so do I.

"If we closely analyse some of them, they once dumped the party.

"If you want to provoke us we will beat you right in front of the people.”

In the 2013 general elections, Garwe stood as an independent parliamentary candidate against Zanu PF and lost.

He had been barred from representing Zanu PF. Standard