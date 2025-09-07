GARWE IN TROUBLE

Local Government minister Daniel Garwe could be heading into political turbulence after Youth minister Tino Machakaire seemed to target him for attack, threatening to bash him publicly if he continued to harass other Zanu PF supporters.
Machakaire went
ballistic while addressing a Zanu PF women’s league meeting in Wedza on Friday,
accusing some people of wanting to personalise the party and running it through
intimidation, and warning them of dire consequences.
Although he did
not mention Garwe by name, party supporters from Mashonaland East province said
it was apparent the attack was targeted at his Local Government ministry
counterpart.
Garwe, the Zanu
PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, has been holding meetings
threatening to deal with people opposed to a controversial agenda to extend
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term from 2028 to 2030.
“The president
says no one should be left behind,but there is someone who wants to leave
everyone behind and go it alone,” Machakaire said.
“Who are you?
Did your vote count to five? "You have one vote and so do I.
"If we
closely analyse some of them, they once dumped the party.
"If you
want to provoke us we will beat you right in front of the people.”
In the 2013
general elections, Garwe stood as an independent parliamentary candidate
against Zanu PF and lost.
He had been
barred from representing Zanu PF. Standard
Translation 🔥🔥🔥— Hosia Mviringi (@MviringiHosia) September 5, 2025
"Go and tell Daniel Garwe that ZANU PF is not his property. He should not go around intimidating people. Enough is enough".
Well said and thank you Cde @HonMachakaire
Real men are rising in our generation @LynneStactia @ali_naka @KMutisi pic.twitter.com/oIfYlmFq8J
0 comments:
Post a Comment