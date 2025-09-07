DISPLAY TUITION FEES : GOVT ORDERS SCHOOLS

All public schools have been ordered to display approved tuition fees and school development association (SDA) levies, along with their local currency bank account numbers, at their administration blocks in a move aimed at curbing illegal and unjustified fee hikes that have been burdening parents and guardians.

School heads who fail to comply with the directive will face disciplinary action.

District-level monitoring units have since been deployed to track compliance and handle complaints.

Schools can only charge tuition and levies agreed to by parents at meetings and subsequently approved by the authorities.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Mr Torerayi Moyo said the Government will enforce measures to prevent overcharging.

“The ministry has strict measures to prevent overcharging by schools,” he said.

“For a start, all fees must be approved by the (Permanent) Secretary, having been agreed upon by parents.

“Schools must comply with approved structures.

“Our enforcement measures include district-level monitoring units to address complaints; penalties include having the school head charged for misconduct, among others; schools must display approved fee breakdowns publicly for parents and guardians, and also display the ZiG account number at the administration block.”

Some schools have been accused of imposing unauthorised fees, forcing parents to fund projects and introducing hidden charges.

Minister Moyo said both paid-for extra lessons and entrance examinations for Form One enrolment remain banned.

“Form One entrance examinations are outlawed,” he said.

“Offending schools risk deregistration and private paid-for extra lessons by teachers are prohibited.

“Parents are encouraged to report any illegal extra-lesson charges, and our command centres established at all levels will address complaints.”

Extra lessons are additional tutoring sessions outside normal classroom hours, often at a fee, while entrance examinations are selection tests that some schools previously conducted before admitting Form One learners.

Both practices have been outlawed because they place an unfair financial burden on families.

The Government, Minister Moyo said, was committed to ensuring that financial barriers do not block children’s access to education.

He called on school authorities to double down on preparing learners for end-of-year public examinations to boost the national pass rate.

“Past papers, revision guides and digital materials are available on ministry portals and counselling and motivational sessions are provided to learners,” he added.

“We are happy that Zimsec (Zimbabwe School Examinations Council) ensures secure exam administration and timely distribution of materials.”

He added that the Government had made significant progress in rolling out the Heritage-Based Curriculum (HBC), introduced at the beginning of the current academic year.

The new curriculum puts emphasis on imparting to learners knowledge about Zimbabwean culture, practical skills and innovation.

Under the new regime, primary education now focuses on six core areas — Indigenous Languages, English Language, Science and Technology, Mathematics, Social Science, and Physical Education and Arts.

Teachers, he added, had been adequately trained to roll out the new curriculum.

“The ministry is prioritising teacher capacity to ensure effective implementation.

“Intensive training workshops, mentorship programmes and subject-specific panels are being conducted for professional development.

“Updated syllabi and digital resources will be distributed to all schools by the end of 2025; so, by now, every teacher is in sync with the HBC.

“There have also been school visits by ministry officials to provide support and ensure compliance, as well as webinars and information-sharing platforms to foster public support for teachers.” Sunday Mail