AMBASSADOR COMBERBACH DIES IN THE UK

Ambassador Stuart Comberbach has died, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has announced.
Amb Comberbach succumbed to cancer-related complications in the UK on Thursday. He was 72.
Acting
President Chiwenga expressed sorrow over the loss of a distinguished diplomat
and public servant.
Amb Comberbach
held several diplomatic assignments and served in various senior Government
positions in a career spanning close to five decades.
“During his
five decades of professional service to the Government, Ambassador Comberbach
demonstrated a rare and unwavering commitment to duty,” said Acting President
Chiwenga.
“His patriotism
was never in question, and he believed that our differences in race, colour and
creed only served to enrich our shared humanity as one family in a unified
Zimbabwe.
“On behalf of
His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson
Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and the First Family, the Government and ZANU PF party, the
entire nation, and on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences
to Mrs Comberbach and the entire family following the loss of their loved one.
“May they take
comfort from the knowledge that their loss is shared by the whole nation in
whose service he contributed immensely.”
Ambassador
Comberbach served as Ambassador to Italy, Japan and South Korea, and, most
recently, as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.
He was a
respected voice in international diplomacy, advocating for Zimbabwe’s values
and aspirations.
During his
career, Ambassador Comberbach served in various capacities, among them Special
Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade from 2018 to
2021, Secretary of the Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President
and Cabinet from 2014 to 2018.
He also served
as Ambassador to Japan and to the Republic of Korea (2003-2014); Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and International Trade (2000-2003);
Director of the Special Information Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
(1999-2000); Ambassador to Italy and
Permanent
Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) (1994-1999).
He was also
head of the Zimbabwe Trade Mission and later the Zimbabwe Representative Office
in Johannesburg, South Africa (1987-1994); Head of the Information and Research
Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1982-1987); Multilateral Affairs
Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1980-1982). Sunday Mail
