ZANU PF WINS UNCONTESTED

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on Thursday declared Zanu PF candidate Bothwell Madhishi the winner for rural ward 8 in Makonde after his rival pulled out of the race.
The
announcement was made by Zec’s Makonde district elections officer,
Shepherd Kawocha, at the Makonde Rural
District Council’s office in Lions Den.
Kawocha
confirmed that all nomination papers submitted were accepted, with no
rejections recorded by the end of the nomination period.
Initially, two
candidates had filed their nominations; however, independent candidate Everest
Chandigere withdrew his candidature before the closing deadline, leaving
Madhishi as the sole contender.
Notably, both
factions of the Citizen Coalition for Change,
led by Sengezo Tshabangu and James Timba, respectively, failed to field
candidates for this electoral contest.
This
development underscores the challenges faced by the opposition in most areas as
the electoral landscape continues to evolve. Newsday
