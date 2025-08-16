ZANU PF WINS UNCONTESTED

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on Thursday declared Zanu PF candidate Bothwell Madhishi the winner for rural ward 8 in Makonde after his rival pulled out of the race.

The announcement was made by Zec’s Makonde district elections officer, Shepherd Kawocha, at the Makonde Rural District Council’s office in Lions Den.

Kawocha confirmed that all nomination papers submitted were accepted, with no rejections recorded by the end of the nomination period.

Initially, two candidates had filed their nominations; however, independent candidate Everest Chandigere withdrew his candidature before the closing deadline, leaving Madhishi as the sole contender.

Notably, both factions of the Citizen Coalition for Change, led by Sengezo Tshabangu and James Timba, respectively, failed to field candidates for this electoral contest.

This development underscores the challenges faced by the opposition in most areas as the electoral landscape continues to evolve. Newsday