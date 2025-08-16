COPS, ROBBERS TRADE BULLETS

Cops and suspected robbers traded bullets, leaving one man nursing a leg wound and three in handcuffs, in Thorngrove on 14 August.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Wellington Mthunzi (29) of Entumbane, Gift Mwale (42) of Fourwings, and Witness Hlongwane (39) of Mabutho Lower Rangemore were busted after a foiled break-in at DA Garage, which is next to the SPCA premises.

She said the drama began around 8.30PM when a security guard at SPCA “heard some noise of people tampering around the backyard gate of the DA Garage”.

“He went there to check and saw two male adults walking from the darkness towards a tarred road… He also observed a white Nissan Note which was parked along the same tarred road near the garage dropping off two male adults,” Insp Msebele said.

The guard discovered the padlock had been cut and immediately alerted the cops.

Police reacted in record time, spotting the same Nissan Note about 600 metres away heading for Khami Road. “Upon catching up with the vehicle, police signaled the driver, Wellington Mthunzi, to stop but he did not comply… Instead he fired back at the police,” said Msebele.

Officers blasted the tyres, bringing the car to a screeching halt. Mthunzi was shot in the left leg during the exchange. A search of the vehicle uncovered a pair of gloves and a CZ pistol hidden under the driver’s seat.

Back at the garage, cops pounced on Mwale and Hlongwane hiding in the backyard after smashing a window. A bolt cutter and pick were recovered.

“Upon being interviewed, Gift Mwale and Witness Hlongwane admitted that they intended to break into DA Garage offices… in search for cash but were disturbed by movements outside,” Insp Msebele revealed.

She praised the guard’s sharp instincts. “We would like to appreciate the alertness of the security guard… and urge members of the public to always stop when signaled to do so by the police,” she said. B Metro