COPS, ROBBERS TRADE BULLETS

Cops and suspected robbers traded bullets, leaving one man nursing a leg wound and three in handcuffs, in Thorngrove on 14 August.
Bulawayo police
spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Wellington Mthunzi (29) of
Entumbane, Gift Mwale (42) of Fourwings, and Witness Hlongwane (39) of Mabutho
Lower Rangemore were busted after a foiled break-in at DA Garage, which is next
to the SPCA premises.
She said the
drama began around 8.30PM when a security guard at SPCA “heard some noise of
people tampering around the backyard gate of the DA Garage”.
“He went there
to check and saw two male adults walking from the darkness towards a tarred
road… He also observed a white Nissan Note which was parked along the same
tarred road near the garage dropping off two male adults,” Insp Msebele said.
The guard
discovered the padlock had been cut and immediately alerted the cops.
Police reacted
in record time, spotting the same Nissan Note about 600 metres away heading for
Khami Road. “Upon catching up with the vehicle, police signaled the driver,
Wellington Mthunzi, to stop but he did not comply… Instead he fired back at the
police,” said Msebele.
Officers
blasted the tyres, bringing the car to a screeching halt. Mthunzi was shot in
the left leg during the exchange. A search of the vehicle uncovered a pair of
gloves and a CZ pistol hidden under the driver’s seat.
Back at the
garage, cops pounced on Mwale and Hlongwane hiding in the backyard after
smashing a window. A bolt cutter and pick were recovered.
“Upon being
interviewed, Gift Mwale and Witness Hlongwane admitted that they intended to
break into DA Garage offices… in search for cash but were disturbed by
movements outside,” Insp Msebele revealed.
She praised the
guard’s sharp instincts. “We would like to appreciate the alertness of the
security guard… and urge members of the public to always stop when signaled to
do so by the police,” she said. B Metro
