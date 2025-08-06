WOMAN LOSES IT AFTER DNA TEST RESULTS

A 35-year-old woman from Chivero village in Domboshava has been dragged to court facing allegations of assaulting her husband’s second wife's one-month-old baby.

Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei heard that Charity Charandura assaulted the child after DNA test results proved that the child was not sired by the husband.

She appeared in court facing attempted murder and domestic violence charges.

Charandura was remanded in custody to August 20 and advised to approach the High Court for a bail application.

Investigations established that Charandura and the complainant are in a polygamous union.

It is the State’s case that on June 25 this year, the complainant was at her homestead when Charandura and her accomplice, who is still at large, approached her, informing her about the results of a DNA test, which proved that the child did not belong to her husband.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two and Charandura assaulted the complainant.

The court heard that Charandura went on to severely assault the complainant's child, who, according to a medical report, suffered brain injury. Newsday