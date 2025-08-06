MORE QUIT ZIMBABWE

About six out of 10 Zimbabweans are opting to leave the country in search of greener pastures as the economic challenges bedevilling the southern African nation continue to bite, a new report shows.
The report by
Afrobarometer, a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that
provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance
and quality of life, contradicts claims by authorities that the economic
environment has greatly improved.
Afrobarometer’s
national partners conducted face-to-face interviews in the language of the
respondent’s choice.
The research
organisation said despite report of xenophobic attacks and alleged labour
exploitation, South Africa remains the most popular destination for prospective
Zimbabwean emigrants.
“The most
frequently cited reasons among those who have considered emigration are
economic: 58% would leave for better work opportunities and 32% to escape
economic hardship or poverty. Only tiny proportions have other motivations,”
Afrobarometer said.
Over 2 million
Zimbabweans are living outside the country after fleeing the economic crisis.
Several professional such as nurses and teachers are in the process of leaving
the country.
Afrobarometer
said emigration efforts were fuelled mostly by economic woes and education
pursuits.
“Interest in
leaving the country increases dramatically with education, ranging from just
35% among those with little or no schooling to more than double (75%), among
the most educated. Contemplating emigration decreases drastically with age,
from 68% among the youth to 26% among the elderly.
“The most
popular destination for prospective Zimbabwean emigrants is their southern
neighbour, South Africa (38%). Nearly one-quarter (23%) would go to Europe,
while 12% would head to North America. Fewer than one in 10 would go to another
country in the region (7%), elsewhere in Africa (7%), or Australia (6%).
According to
the report, the story is, however, different for uneducated citizens, as
migration difficulties were reported to be typical.
“When it comes
to leaving their country, nearly six in 10 Zimbabweans (58%) say they have
contemplated the possibility, including 34% who have considered it ‘a lot’.
“Reports of
difficulty increase with education from 60% among respondents with primary or
no formal schooling to 75% among those with post-secondary qualifications.
“Zimbabweans
experiencing high lived poverty are more likely than their better-off
counterparts to say crossing borders is hard (72% vs. 63%-67%).”
The survey also
noted that reflections of migration were more common among men than women.
“Zimbabweans,
who are neither working nor looking for work (35%), are half as likely as
part-time and full-time workers (67%-70%) and unemployed adults (69%) to report
having contemplated leaving the country.
“Thoughts of
joining the diaspora are more common among men (63%) than women (53%) and among
urban residents (65%) than their rural counterparts (53%),” the report said.
According to
the report’s key findings, three-quarters of Zimbabweans say southern Africans
should be able to move freely across international borders in order to trade or
work.
“Only one in
five (21%) think government should limit people’s cross-border movement. Two-thirds (67%) of respondents say that, in
practice, crossing international borders is “difficult” or “very difficult”.
“Almost half
(48%) of Zimbabweans see the economic impact of migrants as positive, while 35%
say it is negative. Large majorities say they have no qualms about living next
door to foreign workers or immigrants (86%) or refugees (77%).
“Even so, more
than six in 10 citizens say government should reduce the number of foreign job
seekers it allows to enter the country (47%) or eliminate such immigration
(16%).”
According to
Afrobarometer, nearly six in 10 respondents, approximately 58% say they have
considered leaving Zimbabwe “a little bit,” “somewhat,” or “a lot”.
“This figure is
especially high among highly educated citizens (75% of those with
post-secondary education) and the youth (68% of 18 to 35 year olds).
“About seven in
10 have thought about moving abroad, among those with part-time or full-time
jobs (67%-70%) and those who are unemployed (69%).
“The most
common reasons motivating emigration are economic: 58% of prospective migrants
point to finding better work opportunities, while 32% want to escape economic
hardship/poverty.
“The most
popular destination for potential emigrants is South Africa (38%). Almost one
quarter (23%) would move to Europe, while North America (12%) is next on the
list of preferred destinations.” Newsday
