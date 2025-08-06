MORE QUIT ZIMBABWE

About six out of 10 Zimbabweans are opting to leave the country in search of greener pastures as the economic challenges bedevilling the southern African nation continue to bite, a new report shows.

The report by Afrobarometer, a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance and quality of life, contradicts claims by authorities that the economic environment has greatly improved.

Afrobarometer’s national partners conducted face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice.

The research organisation said despite report of xenophobic attacks and alleged labour exploitation, South Africa remains the most popular destination for prospective Zimbabwean emigrants.

“The most frequently cited reasons among those who have considered emigration are economic: 58% would leave for better work opportunities and 32% to escape economic hardship or poverty. Only tiny proportions have other motivations,” Afrobarometer said.

Over 2 million Zimbabweans are living outside the country after fleeing the economic crisis. Several professional such as nurses and teachers are in the process of leaving the country.

Afrobarometer said emigration efforts were fuelled mostly by economic woes and education pursuits.

“Interest in leaving the country increases dramatically with education, ranging from just 35% among those with little or no schooling to more than double (75%), among the most educated. Contemplating emigration decreases drastically with age, from 68% among the youth to 26% among the elderly.

“The most popular destination for prospective Zimbabwean emigrants is their southern neighbour, South Africa (38%). Nearly one-quarter (23%) would go to Europe, while 12% would head to North America. Fewer than one in 10 would go to another country in the region (7%), elsewhere in Africa (7%), or Australia (6%).

According to the report, the story is, however, different for uneducated citizens, as migration difficulties were reported to be typical.

“When it comes to leaving their country, nearly six in 10 Zimbabweans (58%) say they have contemplated the possibility, including 34% who have considered it ‘a lot’.

“Reports of difficulty increase with education from 60% among respondents with primary or no formal schooling to 75% among those with post-secondary qualifications.

“Zimbabweans experiencing high lived poverty are more likely than their better-off counterparts to say crossing borders is hard (72% vs. 63%-67%).”

The survey also noted that reflections of migration were more common among men than women.

“Zimbabweans, who are neither working nor looking for work (35%), are half as likely as part-time and full-time workers (67%-70%) and unemployed adults (69%) to report having contemplated leaving the country.

“Thoughts of joining the diaspora are more common among men (63%) than women (53%) and among urban residents (65%) than their rural counterparts (53%),” the report said.

According to the report’s key findings, three-quarters of Zimbabweans say southern Africans should be able to move freely across international borders in order to trade or work.

“Only one in five (21%) think government should limit people’s cross-border movement. Two-thirds (67%) of respondents say that, in practice, crossing international borders is “difficult” or “very difficult”.

“Almost half (48%) of Zimbabweans see the economic impact of migrants as positive, while 35% say it is negative. Large majorities say they have no qualms about living next door to foreign workers or immigrants (86%) or refugees (77%).

“Even so, more than six in 10 citizens say government should reduce the number of foreign job seekers it allows to enter the country (47%) or eliminate such immigration (16%).”

According to Afrobarometer, nearly six in 10 respondents, approximately 58% say they have considered leaving Zimbabwe “a little bit,” “somewhat,” or “a lot”.

“This figure is especially high among highly educated citizens (75% of those with post-secondary education) and the youth (68% of 18 to 35 year olds).

“About seven in 10 have thought about moving abroad, among those with part-time or full-time jobs (67%-70%) and those who are unemployed (69%).

“The most common reasons motivating emigration are economic: 58% of prospective migrants point to finding better work opportunities, while 32% want to escape economic hardship/poverty.

“The most popular destination for potential emigrants is South Africa (38%). Almost one quarter (23%) would move to Europe, while North America (12%) is next on the list of preferred destinations.” Newsday