WOMAN ABANDONS FAMILY OVER PHONE

A woman abandoned her two young children, aged six and one, in Sakubva after a heated dispute with her husband who had taken her mobile phone amid suspicions of infidelity.
Chiedza
Kamusasa, 27, from Mutare, abandoned the two children at the couple’s rented
home on Saturday.
Her husband
Joseph Rupiya, 39, had taken her phone. Joseph confirmed the incident and
claimed he felt Chiedza was allegedly having an affair with a former classmate.
Joseph had not
yet paid lobola to Chiedza’s family and he said this worsened their marital
problems over the past six years they have lived as a couple.
“My wife has
turned our home into a prison,” Joseph said.
“I discovered
through WhatsApp messages that she has been seeing someone else for quite some
time.
“She left the
children behind and now I have her phone. Her father is angry and insists that
he wants to see her daughter alive. Instead of sympathising or opting to assist
in addressing the children’s situation, he appears to be supporting Chiedza’s
decision.”
“He is accusing
me of failing to fulfill my obligations.”
Sources said
Chiedza has left Mutare for Harare. He claimed Chiedza had cheated on him in
the past but they managed to reconcile.
“This time
feels different, I can’t keep begging her to stay,” he said.
Chiedza took
all the vital documents, including the baby’s health records, along with
US$220, which was intended for one of the children’s medical check-ups. Manica Post
