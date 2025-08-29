WOMAN ABANDONS FAMILY OVER PHONE

A woman abandoned her two young children, aged six and one, in Sakubva after a heated dispute with her husband who had taken her mobile phone amid suspicions of infidelity.

Chiedza Kamusasa, 27, from Mutare, abandoned the two children at the couple’s rented home on Saturday.

Her husband Joseph Rupiya, 39, had taken her phone. Joseph confirmed the incident and claimed he felt Chiedza was allegedly having an affair with a former classmate.

Joseph had not yet paid lobola to Chiedza’s family and he said this worsened their marital problems over the past six years they have lived as a couple.

“My wife has turned our home into a prison,” Joseph said.

“I discovered through WhatsApp messages that she has been seeing someone else for quite some time.

“She left the children behind and now I have her phone. Her father is angry and insists that he wants to see her daughter alive. Instead of sympathising or opting to assist in addressing the children’s situation, he appears to be supporting Chiedza’s decision.”

“He is accusing me of failing to fulfill my obligations.”

Sources said Chiedza has left Mutare for Harare. He claimed Chiedza had cheated on him in the past but they managed to reconcile.

“This time feels different, I can’t keep begging her to stay,” he said.

Chiedza took all the vital documents, including the baby’s health records, along with US$220, which was intended for one of the children’s medical check-ups. Manica Post