PRIEST FACES US$38K FRAUD CHARGE

A damning forensic audit has exposed a staggering US$38 000 cash theft at Clare Fashions, a company owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mutare. At the centre of the scandal are Father James Nyanga, the former managing director, and Albert Mabhiza, the administrative assistant.

The Special Financial Review and Forensic Audit, conducted between January and April 2024, revealed a complex web of theft and deception.

The audit report shows that Mabhiza demonstrated “clear criminal intention” to defraud the company, while Father Nyanga allegedly acted in complicity. Despite the severity of the allegations, Father Nyanga has been reassigned within the diocese, raising questions about accountability.

Clare Fashions Pvt Ltd, a private company wholly owned by the Catholic Diocese of Mutare, generates revenue primarily from selling uniforms in Roman Catholic-owned schools.

The report reads: “(a). Prematurely dismissing the AA (administrative assistant), before the onset of investigations. (b). Gross negligence in accounting for both collections and safe draw-downs. While our procedures cannot conclusively pin-point the principal perpetrator nor quantify the loss attached to each party, we note a very strong causal relationship between the AA and the MD’s offices, enough to largely account for the $37 964 loss, above.”

The rot at Clare Fashions has also exposed financial irregularities plaguing some Roman Catholic Diocese of Mutare schools, including St Judes in Nyazura, Regina Coeli in Nyanga, Charles Lwanga in Chimanimani and Mweyamutsvene in Mutare rural.

At Charles Lwanga, the priest who was representing the Responsible Authority, Father Owold Saunyama was reportedly transferred to St Therese in Makoni following the unearthing of financial irregularities.

When contacted for comment, the Education Director of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mutare, Father Philip Kembo said: “As a church, we have the principle of subsidiarity as a pillar in social justice. This means we utilise existing lower systems to handle matters before involving civil authorities, depending on the nature of the issue.

“In the event of the two mentioned schools (St Judes and Regina Coeli), the church had internal audits, and then handed over the matters to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for external audits. These were done and as per the system, one is given time to respond and then a final report is issued. So, the diocese is not protecting anyone, but just following the laid down laws that have to be adhered to after audits. In the interest of justice and protection of public funds, the diocese will work hand-in-glove with the ministry to initiate legal procedures to recover the lost public funds.”

He added: “The church is not protecting anyone, my brother; but it is also important to listen even to the accused person in the interest of justice. We act and advise SDCs, and those involved to act accordingly and not abruptly, to avoid future lawsuits on defamation and others.” Manica Post