WE ARE REWARDING EVASION, SAYS MTHULI

The government has admitted that companies in Zimbabwe make more money on the wrong side of the law than when complying with it, exposing a regulatory system that punishes honesty and rewards evasion — even as it vows to aggressively expand the tax base.
Last week’s
official announcement by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency that the
informal sector has grown by 16,1 percentage points to 76,1% shows that the
formal space is fast shrinking.
The staggering
jump in informalisation is a clear acceleration of economic distress as more
businesses flee the formal sector under the weight of taxes, red tape and
policy uncertainty.
Going into 2025
Mid-Term Budget Review presented yesterday, most businesses, business
membership organisations and economists called for relief to growing regulation
and over taxation.
While
presenting the review in Parliament, Finance, Economic Development and
Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube in off-the-cuff remarks confirmed
that more money was being made outside compliance.
“During the
second half of the year, government will be seized with the implementation of
business reforms, targeting the reduction of fees and charges as well as
regulatory requirements and the number of steps in acquiring licences for
example,” Ncube said.
“This will
significantly reduce the operating costs for industry to enable it to compete
both domestically and internationally.
“We have a
situation where in some sectors, players or private players are only profitable
if they don’t comply with regulatory requirements.
“If they
comply, they make losses and that situation needs to be changed. We will lower
the cost of doing business.”
As part of
these efforts, Ncube announced that the government will be reviewing regulatory
fees and charges, bureaucratic steps and compliance sector by sector starting
with agriculture.
He said the
agricultural sector would be the first to be reviewed starting in a week or
two.
According to
the central bank, the informal sector, which is largely unregulated, at an
informalisation level of 60%, generated US$14,2 billion in annual revenue
competing with the formal sector.
The key
complaints raised by the business community include multiple taxes, over
taxation and additional tax assessments. Newsday
