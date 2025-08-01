PG : WIDESPREAD CORRUPTION SIPHONING RESOURCES

Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo has condemned unbridled corruption in the country, saying resources intended for hospitals, schools and infrastructural development are being siphoned through graft.
Matanda-Moyo
described corruption as a “hydra-headed monster” requiring urgent attention
from both the public and private sectors.
She said
corruption “denies citizens the services they deserve and undermines national
development”.
“The National
Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe cannot operate in isolation,” she said.
Matanda-Moyo
was speaking at the launch of the Integrity and Accountability Summit in Harare
on Wednesday.
“Corruption
diverts resources meant for hospitals, schools and infrastructure to illicit
pockets, thereby denying our citizens the services they deserve and impeding
our national development agenda,” she said.
“The fight
against corruption is a relay race, not a solo sprint.
“It begins with
vigilance and reporting, moves through meticulous investigation, robust
prosecution and culminates in asset recovery and the closure of illicit
financial flows. Each stage demands specialised expertise and collaboration
among agencies.”
Despite
repeated calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intensify the fight against
corruption, the situation continues to deteriorate, with over US$2 billion lost
annually.
In 2024,
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said corruption was a security threat
undermining the rule of law and eroding public trust in private and public
institutions.
Matanda-Moyo
acknowledged persistent challenges, including resource constraints, the need
for capacity strengthening and the protection of whistleblowers, who disclose
deep-rooted corruption.
She highlighted
the complexity of grand corruption and illicit financial flows, calling for
more sophisticated strategies and international co-operation.
However, the
Prosecutor-General noted progress, citing rising conviction rates as evidence
of improved prosecutorial efforts and stronger collaboration with investigative
bodies.
“We have seen
an encouraging increase in conviction rates, testament to the dedication of our
prosecutors and the improved synergy with our investigative partners,” she
said.
“The
government’s continued support, exemplified by increased budgetary allocations
for anti-corruption reports and partnerships with international bodies like the
Basel Institute on governance for asset recovery, underscores the political
will to tackle this menace head-on.”
Justice, Legal
and Parliamentary Affairs deputy minister Robert Mazungunye urged the public to
actively support anti-corruption efforts.
“Public
officials must uphold integrity, act in the public interest and adhere to
ethical conduct,” he said.
“Integrity is
not a checkbox exercise — it must be ingrained in every sector, from classrooms
to courtrooms.”
Mazungunye
stressed that good governance requires a culture of accountability, where
transparency is upheld and every Zimbabwean, regardless of position, embraces
integrity as a personal and collective responsibility. Newsday
