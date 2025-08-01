PG : WIDESPREAD CORRUPTION SIPHONING RESOURCES

Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo has condemned unbridled corruption in the country, saying resources intended for hospitals, schools and infrastructural development are being siphoned through graft.

Matanda-Moyo described corruption as a “hydra-headed monster” requiring urgent attention from both the public and private sectors.

She said corruption “denies citizens the services they deserve and undermines national development”.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe cannot operate in isolation,” she said.

Matanda-Moyo was speaking at the launch of the Integrity and Accountability Summit in Harare on Wednesday.

“Corruption diverts resources meant for hospitals, schools and infrastructure to illicit pockets, thereby denying our citizens the services they deserve and impeding our national development agenda,” she said.

“The fight against corruption is a relay race, not a solo sprint.

“It begins with vigilance and reporting, moves through meticulous investigation, robust prosecution and culminates in asset recovery and the closure of illicit financial flows. Each stage demands specialised expertise and collaboration among agencies.”

Despite repeated calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intensify the fight against corruption, the situation continues to deteriorate, with over US$2 billion lost annually.

In 2024, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said corruption was a security threat undermining the rule of law and eroding public trust in private and public institutions.

Matanda-Moyo acknowledged persistent challenges, including resource constraints, the need for capacity strengthening and the protection of whistleblowers, who disclose deep-rooted corruption.

She highlighted the complexity of grand corruption and illicit financial flows, calling for more sophisticated strategies and international co-operation.

However, the Prosecutor-General noted progress, citing rising conviction rates as evidence of improved prosecutorial efforts and stronger collaboration with investigative bodies.

“We have seen an encouraging increase in conviction rates, testament to the dedication of our prosecutors and the improved synergy with our investigative partners,” she said.

“The government’s continued support, exemplified by increased budgetary allocations for anti-corruption reports and partnerships with international bodies like the Basel Institute on governance for asset recovery, underscores the political will to tackle this menace head-on.”

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs deputy minister Robert Mazungunye urged the public to actively support anti-corruption efforts.

“Public officials must uphold integrity, act in the public interest and adhere to ethical conduct,” he said.

“Integrity is not a checkbox exercise — it must be ingrained in every sector, from classrooms to courtrooms.”

Mazungunye stressed that good governance requires a culture of accountability, where transparency is upheld and every Zimbabwean, regardless of position, embraces integrity as a personal and collective responsibility. Newsday