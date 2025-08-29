WAR VET KILLED IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT

Tragedy struck this morning when popular war veteran, Cde Amos Chinyamutangira (63) was fatally knocked down in a hit-and-run accident at 9 Miles along the Mutare-Masvingo Road.

His niece, Ms Rumbidzai Chinyamutangira confirmed the incident, and revealed that her uncle succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Ms Chinyamutangira said the family is grappling with the devastating loss, remembering the later war veteran as a cherished individual, who made a profound impact on many lives.

“We were informed this morning that he had been killed in a hit-and-run incident at the 9 Miles bus stop. At the time, he was waiting for transport to travel to Mutare and collect his war veterans’ allowances,” said Ms Chinyamutangira, adding that the family is still awaiting detailed information from the authorities.

“We understand that his body was found lying on the roadside, but we are yet to receive a full report from the police,” she added. Manica Post