BUSINESSMAN, FIVE OTHERS, KILLED IN CRASH

Six people, including prominent Mutare transport operator Mr Godfrey Chikosi died in a tragic road accident that occurred last night at the Himalaya-Turn Off along the Mutare-Chimanimani Road.

The accident happened around 11pm, and one survivor is currently receiving treatment at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital with severe injuries.

Mr Chikosi was among the four victims who died on the spot.

Two others died at hospital.

Acting Manicaland police spokesman, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka was not immediately available for a comment.

However, fellow transporter, Mr Isau Mupfumi confirmed Mr Chikosi’s death, and deployed a team to visit the accident scene early this morning. Manica Post