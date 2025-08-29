BUSINESSMAN, FIVE OTHERS, KILLED IN CRASH

Six people, including prominent Mutare transport operator Mr Godfrey Chikosi died in a tragic road accident that occurred last night at the Himalaya-Turn Off along the Mutare-Chimanimani Road.
The accident
happened around 11pm, and one survivor is currently receiving treatment at
Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital with severe injuries.
Mr Chikosi was
among the four victims who died on the spot.
Two others died
at hospital.
Acting
Manicaland police spokesman, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka was not
immediately available for a comment.
However, fellow
transporter, Mr Isau Mupfumi confirmed Mr Chikosi’s death, and deployed a team
to visit the accident scene early this morning. Manica Post
