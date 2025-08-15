UZ GRADUATION GOES AHEAD

Judge president Justice Mary Dube has dismissed as 'moot' an application filed by University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers to stop tomorrow's graduation ceremony.

Justice Dube made the ruling during a case management meeting held in her chambers, saying deferring the event at the 11th hour would inconvenience the graduates.

The lecturers, who have been on strike since April demanding a salary review, accuse the university authorities of plotting to dish out ‘bogus’ degrees as the graduates hardly attended lecturers.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT), wanted the graduation programme deferred until students have attended full lectures under qualified personnel.

The lecturers are represented by advocate Thabani Mpofu, instructed by Webster Jiti of Jiti Law Chambers.

AUT president Phillemon Chambaruka argued that allowing the graduation ceremony to proceed would be a travesty of justice as the whole process was marred by irregularities which include appointment of adjunct lecturers without the consent of the Departmental Board.

In 2014, the UZ suffered severe reputational damage after awarding a PHD Degreeto former First Lady Grace Mugabe under similar circumstances, resulting in the prosecution of then vice-chancellor Levi Nyagura, the AUT argued. Newsday