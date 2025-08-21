US$60K FRAUD : COUNCIL BOSSES GET HARSHEST SENTENCES

Three senior Hurungwe Rural District Council (RDC) officials have been sentenced to a combined 174 years in prison after the High Court convicted them of defrauding the local authority of more than US$65 000 meant for critical infrastructure projects.
Hurungwe RDC
chief executive officer Luke Kalavina was jailed for 36 years, while the
council’s engineer, Romeo Mupamaonde, and his assistant Alfred Makama each
received 52-year jail terms after being found guilty on four counts of fraud.
The sentences
rank among the harshest ever handed down to public officials for corruption and
signal the judiciary’s firm stance against the abuse of office and sleaze.
The convictions
come at a time when the Second Republic has declared zero tolerance for
corruption, pledging to strengthen transparency and accountability in public
institutions.
Investigations
by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) revealed that the officials
siphoned funds through fake construction claims and by diverting building
materials.
The trio
fraudulently claimed that Marloshac Investments, a private company, had
constructed the Kaspikiri Causeway Bridge in Hurungwe, and authorised a payment
of over US$18 000 to the company.
However, the
real builder, local contractor Kainos Mupiwa, was never paid for the work.
The funds were
instead shared among the accused persons.
The gang also
diverted plumbing materials worth US$3 889 that had been procured for Chiedza
Clinic, channelling them to personal projects, despite the clinic requiring
urgent rehabilitation.
Further, they
falsely claimed that Marloshac Investments had built ablution facilities at the
same clinic, prejudicing the council of another US$6 075.
They also
procured building materials worth US$8 501 from Bels Trade, a company owned by
one of the accused, but the materials were never delivered.
In total,
Hurungwe RDC suffered a loss of US$47 266.21, none of which was recovered.
Marloshac
Investments director Marvin Matiza was convicted on two counts of fraud and
sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Separately,
Mupamaonde and Makama were also convicted in an earlier case alongside
Batsirayi Nyamayaro, director of Anstand Investments (Pvt) Ltd, for defrauding
the council of US$17 990 earmarked for the construction of the Chehoko Causeway
Bridge.
Instead of
fulfilling the tender, Nyamayaro colluded with the two officials to hire
Mupiwa, who built the bridge with community support but was paid only US$1 450.
For that
offence, the three were each sentenced to 18 years in jail, with three years
suspended on condition of good behaviour.
They were also
fined US$5 000 each, while Anstand Investments was fined US$5 000.
Should the
company fail to pay, the Sheriff of the High Court has been authorised to seize
and auction its property.
Kalavina, who
was also arrested in connection with the Chehoko case, was acquitted of those
charges but convicted on the Kaspikiri and Chiedza Clinic fraud counts.
Following the
convictions, Hurungwe RDC has appointed Mr Remigio Makuwerere, the council’s
social services officer, as acting chief executive officer.
Council
chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed the appointment, saying: “His
leadership brings fresh energy and a wealth of experience to the council, and
we are confident that his vision and dedication will drive meaningful
development across the district.”
Hurungwe RDC is
Zimbabwe’s second-largest rural district after Makoni in Manicaland. Herald
