US$60K FRAUD : COUNCIL BOSSES GET HARSHEST SENTENCES

Three senior Hurungwe Rural District Council (RDC) officials have been sentenced to a combined 174 years in prison after the High Court convicted them of defrauding the local authority of more than US$65 000 meant for critical infrastructure projects.

Hurungwe RDC chief executive officer Luke Kalavina was jailed for 36 years, while the council’s engineer, Romeo Mupamaonde, and his assistant Alfred Makama each received 52-year jail terms after being found guilty on four counts of fraud.

The sentences rank among the harshest ever handed down to public officials for corruption and signal the judiciary’s firm stance against the abuse of office and sleaze.

The convictions come at a time when the Second Republic has declared zero tolerance for corruption, pledging to strengthen transparency and accountability in public institutions.

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) revealed that the officials siphoned funds through fake construction claims and by diverting building materials.

The trio fraudulently claimed that Marloshac Investments, a private company, had constructed the Kaspikiri Causeway Bridge in Hurungwe, and authorised a payment of over US$18 000 to the company.

However, the real builder, local contractor Kainos Mupiwa, was never paid for the work.

The funds were instead shared among the accused persons.

The gang also diverted plumbing materials worth US$3 889 that had been procured for Chiedza Clinic, channelling them to personal projects, despite the clinic requiring urgent rehabilitation.

Further, they falsely claimed that Marloshac Investments had built ablution facilities at the same clinic, prejudicing the council of another US$6 075.

They also procured building materials worth US$8 501 from Bels Trade, a company owned by one of the accused, but the materials were never delivered.

In total, Hurungwe RDC suffered a loss of US$47 266.21, none of which was recovered.

Marloshac Investments director Marvin Matiza was convicted on two counts of fraud and sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Separately, Mupamaonde and Makama were also convicted in an earlier case alongside Batsirayi Nyamayaro, director of Anstand Investments (Pvt) Ltd, for defrauding the council of US$17 990 earmarked for the construction of the Chehoko Causeway Bridge.

Instead of fulfilling the tender, Nyamayaro colluded with the two officials to hire Mupiwa, who built the bridge with community support but was paid only US$1 450.

For that offence, the three were each sentenced to 18 years in jail, with three years suspended on condition of good behaviour.

They were also fined US$5 000 each, while Anstand Investments was fined US$5 000.

Should the company fail to pay, the Sheriff of the High Court has been authorised to seize and auction its property.

Kalavina, who was also arrested in connection with the Chehoko case, was acquitted of those charges but convicted on the Kaspikiri and Chiedza Clinic fraud counts.

Following the convictions, Hurungwe RDC has appointed Mr Remigio Makuwerere, the council’s social services officer, as acting chief executive officer.

Council chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed the appointment, saying: “His leadership brings fresh energy and a wealth of experience to the council, and we are confident that his vision and dedication will drive meaningful development across the district.”

Hurungwe RDC is Zimbabwe’s second-largest rural district after Makoni in Manicaland. Herald