MAN GOES ON THE RAMPAGE : KILLS FIVE

A Plumtree man believed to be mentally unstable turned into a killer beast on Wednesday afternoon, leaving five villagers dead in a chilling rampage that has plunged Bhelasi area in Madlambuzi into mourning.

The horror played out just after midday when the man stormed an elderly couple’s homestead. Armed with logs, he bludgeoned the husband to death on the spot while his wife was left fighting for her life in a coma.

Not done, the blood-soaked attacker moved to a nearby homestead where he butchered three female family members — a mother, her daughter and a 15-year-old niece — leaving only a teenage boy alive after he sprinted for his life.

“After being outpaced by the boy, the man went to a community dam where he found a woman washing clothes. He pummeled her to death right there. This has left us shocked and shattered,” said Ward 11 councillor Siphosenkosi Moyo.

The killings triggered panic as terrified villagers locked themselves indoors while others joined police in a manhunt that ended with the suspect’s arrest a few hours later.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube referred all questions to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was not reachable by phone.

The once quiet village is now gripped by grief and fear as families prepare for multiple burials from one of the worst murder sprees to ever rock Bulilima district. Chronicle