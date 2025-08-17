UPFRONT AMBULANCE FEES FOR ZANU PF BENEFECTOR

Harare residents might soon be forced to pay double for ambulance services against their will following the behind the scenes move to grant a tender to a Zanu PF benefactor to provide ambulance services to the City of Harare without a competitive bidding process.

The controversial plan to give the tender to Discovery Ambulance Services, owned by David Munowenyu, sharply divided councillors during the council’s last full council meeting.

Under the proposed deal, patients would also pay upfront fees for ambulance services - a "double charge" as they are already paying a monthly fee for ambulances.

The agreement has fuelled divisions within the council and backlash from residents.

Munowenyu has recently been crisis-crossing the country under the presidential medical outreach programme with his Discovery Ambulance Services.

Harare Residents Trust director, Precious Shumba, out rightly rejected the deal.

“Privatisation of public services is not the best way to improve health service delivery,” Shumba said.

He said with allegations of corruption and lack of transparency, controversy surrounding the deal highlights the urgent need for accountable management of public funds and inclusive decision-making .

"The Discovery Ambulance Services deal has not been chosen from a competitive bidding process but has been handpicked based on their unsolicited submission to the City of Harare,” he said..

“Deals with financial implications should be transparent and accountable, following procurement regulations without exception.”

He added: "The City of Harare has, since the beginning of the year, been collecting from Harare residents an emergency services levy with the main objective of purchasing ambulances for the city.

“Unfortunately, no ambulance has been bought using that revenue stream.”

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) coordinator, Reuben Akili, accused the council of systemic corruption, citing the deal’s opaque procurement process.

“It seems the City of Harare has been captured; accountability and governance should be the core business of council but it has become a culture by those at the helm of to be engaged in corruption," he said.

“On the issue of Discovery Ambulances there has not been proper tendering and there were no due processes which were followed.”

The council’s failure to utilise levy funds for ambulances, despite dire shortages, has eroded public trust.

Harare’s 2.4 million residents rely on just four public ambulances, far below the international standard of 48

Council spokesperson Stanley Gama referred questions to mayor Jacob Mafume, who was unavailable.

Councillor Denford Ngadziore, a vocal critic, argued that the partnership will unfairly burden residents, who already pay a monthly US$1 emergency services levy for ambulances.

He condemned the non-competitive selection of Discovery Ambulances under unclear circumstances.

"In as much he is a Zimbabwean but any public private partnership should benefit the residents not the other way round,” Ngadziore said.

“This deal will punish residents twice by paying emergency services levy and cash upfront when ambulances come to pick patients.

“Deals like this need serious consultation with residents before passing any resolution or implementation.”"

The founder and CEO of Discovery Ambulance, Munowenyu, did not respond to questions sent to him.

In July, Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora, said the government had partnered with Discovery Ambulance Services to offer a free medical service.

According to Mombeshora, the partnership operating under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, the programme is expected to alleviate the ongoing deterioration within the health sector. Standard