SUPPORT ZANU PF OR FACE DEPORTATION : CHIEF THREATENS MALAWIANS

Chief Wait Gwesela of Zhombe has threatened the Globe and Phoenix community in Kwekwe which originally is home to largely descendants of Malawian migrant workers of deportation back to their country if they fail to support a Zanu PF resolution to change the Constitution and extend Mnangagwa’s stay in power until 2030.
Gwesela who is
not allowed by the Supreme Law of Zimbabwe to dabble in politics made the
remarks when he toured the construction site of the new Globe and Phoenix
Primary School.
This week the
High Court ordered Chief Seke born Stanley Chimanikire to retract within seven
days the Zanu PF slogans he had made in public after Esther Vongai Zimudzi, a
resident of the area complained that the chief’s remarks violated Section 67 of
the Constitution.
Globe and
Phoenix is being built on a new site following the collapse of the original
school due to illegal gold mining activities underneath the classrooms. Pupils
have since May 2023 been learning from tents pitched at Sally Mugabe Primary
School.
Gwesela also
gave credit to President Mnangagwa for the construction although the project is
sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ for Latter Day Saints.
“We want to
thank the Government through President Mnangagwa and our father Owen Ncube for
a job well done. Parents, you must be happy that your children will move out of
the tents that they used as classrooms to use this good facility.
“This place is
under my jurisdiction. Do not behave shamelessly by failing to support
resolution one which was agreed upon at the conference that he should remain in
power until 2030.
“If you go
against the resolution, we will send you back where you came from. Are you
going to accept that since you mentioned earlier that you belong here,” said
Gwesela to the Globe and Phoniex community which is dominated by aliens from
Malawi.
“I am praying
for President Mnangagwa to remain in power until he gets old,” said Gwesela.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment