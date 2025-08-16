SUPPORT ZANU PF OR FACE DEPORTATION : CHIEF THREATENS MALAWIANS

Chief Wait Gwesela of Zhombe has threatened the Globe and Phoenix community in Kwekwe which originally is home to largely descendants of Malawian migrant workers of deportation back to their country if they fail to support a Zanu PF resolution to change the Constitution and extend Mnangagwa’s stay in power until 2030.

Gwesela who is not allowed by the Supreme Law of Zimbabwe to dabble in politics made the remarks when he toured the construction site of the new Globe and Phoenix Primary School.

This week the High Court ordered Chief Seke born Stanley Chimanikire to retract within seven days the Zanu PF slogans he had made in public after Esther Vongai Zimudzi, a resident of the area complained that the chief’s remarks violated Section 67 of the Constitution.

Globe and Phoenix is being built on a new site following the collapse of the original school due to illegal gold mining activities underneath the classrooms. Pupils have since May 2023 been learning from tents pitched at Sally Mugabe Primary School.

Gwesela also gave credit to President Mnangagwa for the construction although the project is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ for Latter Day Saints.

“We want to thank the Government through President Mnangagwa and our father Owen Ncube for a job well done. Parents, you must be happy that your children will move out of the tents that they used as classrooms to use this good facility.

“This place is under my jurisdiction. Do not behave shamelessly by failing to support resolution one which was agreed upon at the conference that he should remain in power until 2030.

“If you go against the resolution, we will send you back where you came from. Are you going to accept that since you mentioned earlier that you belong here,” said Gwesela to the Globe and Phoniex community which is dominated by aliens from Malawi.

“I am praying for President Mnangagwa to remain in power until he gets old,” said Gwesela. Masvingo Mirror