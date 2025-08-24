UNI STUDENT SUICIDE : ITS A MYSTERY

The Chinhoyi University of Technology student, who took his life on the campus’ sports fields last week, has been described as a model student and that he did not show any signs of stress.
Details of how
Abraham Chibata, a first year Agricultural Engineering student, committed
suicide, have emerged with fellow students saying he downed an unknown poison
and left a suicide note that was directed at his family.
His death on
Wednesday came just four days after another student at the same university also
committed suicide.
He was also an
engineering student but, unlike Chabata, he was said to have been battling
serious mental health challenges.
Fellow students
have said he was no longer attending lectures at the time of his death.
“Abraham was a
good and model student and there were no signs whatsoever that he was having
any issues which could lead to what happened,” said a student.
“It’s very
shocking.” The closely-knit campus community has been shaken by the two
incidents and has been left searching its soul as it grapples with a number of
questions as to what could have led to this tragedy.
Chinhoyi
University of Technology Director Marketing and Public Relations, Shadreck
Nembaware, confirmed the suicide.
Nembare said
the cause of the suicide remains a mystery.
“He (Chabata)
left a note with details of the cash and bank account that he had and evidence
shows that he was financially stable,” said Nembaware.
“The university
is saddened to lose a young life at its prime, especially in an institution
that has a vibrant team of professional counsellors who take care of the
psycho-social welfare of the learners under the auspices of the Student Affairs
Division.
“The Student
Affairs Division hosted the deceased’s family members when they came over and
they also equally expressed shock by the turn of events, admitting that the boy
had never expressed any worry or concerns that may have precipitated the
decision to take his own life.”
The Students
Representative Council External Affairs, Information and Publicity
spokesperson, Malvin Saint Madanda, said Chabata’s death at the university
premises has shaken the university.
“It is with
deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Abraham
Chabata, a level 1.1 Agricultural Engineering student. Abraham tragically took
his own life on the 20th of August 2025.
“This loss has
sent ripples of grief across our institution and we extend our sincerest
condolences to his family, friends, classmates and all who knew him.
“May they find
strength, comfort and peace during this immensely difficult time. As we reflect
on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be
facing.
“We urge all
the students to open up about your struggles and challenges whether with
family, trusted friends, peer counsellors.
“As we reflect
on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be
facing.”
Mashonaland
West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the
suicide but said they were yet to gather all the facts.
One of the
students, who chose not to be named, told H-Metro Chabata did not attend any
lecture on the day he took his life.
“We were
supposed to have done a presentation and he was the person who had the lap top.
However, he was nowhere to be found and this prompted other students to look
for him.
“They went to
his hostel to try and get the computer but he was not around.”
She added: “They
called him and his reply was very faint and he was groaning, he said that he
was at the school grounds and was dying.
“People ran to
the grounds and found that he had vomited some substance and there was froth on
his mouth.” A student, who also chose not to be identified, told H-Metro the
first student was no longer coming to college.
“The first one
was no longer coming to school. He had issues.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment