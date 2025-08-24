UNI STUDENT SUICIDE : ITS A MYSTERY

The Chinhoyi University of Technology student, who took his life on the campus’ sports fields last week, has been described as a model student and that he did not show any signs of stress.

Details of how Abraham Chibata, a first year Agricultural Engineering student, committed suicide, have emerged with fellow students saying he downed an unknown poison and left a suicide note that was directed at his family.

His death on Wednesday came just four days after another student at the same university also committed suicide.

He was also an engineering student but, unlike Chabata, he was said to have been battling serious mental health challenges.

Fellow students have said he was no longer attending lectures at the time of his death.

“Abraham was a good and model student and there were no signs whatsoever that he was having any issues which could lead to what happened,” said a student.

“It’s very shocking.” The closely-knit campus community has been shaken by the two incidents and has been left searching its soul as it grapples with a number of questions as to what could have led to this tragedy.

Chinhoyi University of Technology Director Marketing and Public Relations, Shadreck Nembaware, confirmed the suicide.

Nembare said the cause of the suicide remains a mystery.

“He (Chabata) left a note with details of the cash and bank account that he had and evidence shows that he was financially stable,” said Nembaware.

“The university is saddened to lose a young life at its prime, especially in an institution that has a vibrant team of professional counsellors who take care of the psycho-social welfare of the learners under the auspices of the Student Affairs Division.

“The Student Affairs Division hosted the deceased’s family members when they came over and they also equally expressed shock by the turn of events, admitting that the boy had never expressed any worry or concerns that may have precipitated the decision to take his own life.”

The Students Representative Council External Affairs, Information and Publicity spokesperson, Malvin Saint Madanda, said Chabata’s death at the university premises has shaken the university.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Abraham Chabata, a level 1.1 Agricultural Engineering student. Abraham tragically took his own life on the 20th of August 2025.

“This loss has sent ripples of grief across our institution and we extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, classmates and all who knew him.

“May they find strength, comfort and peace during this immensely difficult time. As we reflect on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be facing.

“We urge all the students to open up about your struggles and challenges whether with family, trusted friends, peer counsellors.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the suicide but said they were yet to gather all the facts.

One of the students, who chose not to be named, told H-Metro Chabata did not attend any lecture on the day he took his life.

“We were supposed to have done a presentation and he was the person who had the lap top. However, he was nowhere to be found and this prompted other students to look for him.

“They went to his hostel to try and get the computer but he was not around.”

She added: “They called him and his reply was very faint and he was groaning, he said that he was at the school grounds and was dying.

“People ran to the grounds and found that he had vomited some substance and there was froth on his mouth.” A student, who also chose not to be identified, told H-Metro the first student was no longer coming to college.

“The first one was no longer coming to school. He had issues.” H Metro