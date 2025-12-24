WOMAN KILLS FATHER-IN-LAW

A 35-year-old woman, Faith Dube, allegedly killed her father-in-law on Monday in Beitbridge.

The incident occurred at Tshishala Village, under the jurisdiction of Chief Matibe.

Faith confronted her father-in-law over his excessive drinking habits, which she claimed was affecting her relationship with her husband.

According to Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Faith is set to appear in court on December 24, 2025.

“Police arrested a Beitbridge woman for murder, and she will be presented in court on Wednesday,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.

In a separate case, Sam Kasinakuse from Dandamera in Concession, was arrested in connection with a murder that occurred at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe. H Metro