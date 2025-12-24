WOMAN KILLS FATHER-IN-LAW

A 35-year-old woman, Faith Dube, allegedly killed her father-in-law on Monday in Beitbridge.
The incident
occurred at Tshishala Village, under the jurisdiction of Chief Matibe.
Faith
confronted her father-in-law over his excessive drinking habits, which she
claimed was affecting her relationship with her husband.
According to
Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic
Police (ZRP) Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Faith is set to appear
in court on December 24, 2025.
“Police
arrested a Beitbridge woman for murder, and she will be presented in court on
Wednesday,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.
In a separate
case, Sam Kasinakuse from Dandamera in Concession, was arrested in connection
with a murder that occurred at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe. H Metro
