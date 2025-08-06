TOO MANY COUNTERFEIT SPARE PARTS IN ZIM

The Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) has sounded the alarm over the rise in counterfeit motor vehicle spare parts and maintenance products, calling on the public to use suppliers registered with the Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe (MIAZ).
Recently, law
enforcement authorities have pounced on auto spare parts distributors and
arrested some for supplying fake brake fluids and prime bond silicon.
Speaking in a
panel discussion at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) 4th
Annual Public Procurement Symposium in Bulawayo on Tuesday, CMED Monitoring and
Evaluation Officer, Dr Zebediah Chitanha called on the public to use registered
suppliers.
“There is need
to check the supply chain from where the service providers of motor vehicle
spare parts and maintenance products are sourcing from, you will be found
buying from those small shops with some recently found wanting for selling
counterfeit products.
“When you buy
fake brake fluids it means that some of the speeds at which you travel and when
you then try to stop the vehicle the brakes will not function correctly. So, it
is my plea that we work together and verify the suppliers, ensure that they are
registered with MIAZ,” he said.
He said those
selling the counterfeit products were using branding and packing as that of the
authentic products and it was critical to differentiate between the two.
Dr Chitanha
said registered suppliers offered aftermarket services for maintaining vehicle
performance and ensuring safety.
He added: “My
recommendation is that even for the service and maintenance of your vehicles
use registered places. We are also a member of MIAZ and we ought to verify that
when we procure vehicle spares, repairs and maintenance, that way we would have
done due diligence.” Herald
