TOO MANY COUNTERFEIT SPARE PARTS IN ZIM

The Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) has sounded the alarm over the rise in counterfeit motor vehicle spare parts and maintenance products, calling on the public to use suppliers registered with the Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe (MIAZ).

Recently, law enforcement authorities have pounced on auto spare parts distributors and arrested some for supplying fake brake fluids and prime bond silicon.

Speaking in a panel discussion at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) 4th Annual Public Procurement Symposium in Bulawayo on Tuesday, CMED Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Dr Zebediah Chitanha called on the public to use registered suppliers.

“There is need to check the supply chain from where the service providers of motor vehicle spare parts and maintenance products are sourcing from, you will be found buying from those small shops with some recently found wanting for selling counterfeit products.

“When you buy fake brake fluids it means that some of the speeds at which you travel and when you then try to stop the vehicle the brakes will not function correctly. So, it is my plea that we work together and verify the suppliers, ensure that they are registered with MIAZ,” he said.

He said those selling the counterfeit products were using branding and packing as that of the authentic products and it was critical to differentiate between the two.

Dr Chitanha said registered suppliers offered aftermarket services for maintaining vehicle performance and ensuring safety.

He added: “My recommendation is that even for the service and maintenance of your vehicles use registered places. We are also a member of MIAZ and we ought to verify that when we procure vehicle spares, repairs and maintenance, that way we would have done due diligence.” Herald