14 GRAVES TO BE DUG UP FOR LITHIUM

In a bold move, Kamativi Mining Company has announced plans to dig up and rebury 14 graves sitting smack in the middle of a booming lithium pit!

The development was revealed in a public notice issued under the Cemeteries Act [Chapter 5:04], confirming the company’s intention to exhume the graves to allow the mine to spread its wings.

“Notice is hereby given by Kamativi Mining Company, in accordance with the Cemeteries Act, Chapter 5:04, to relocate/rebury 14 graves in the opencast pit area at Kamativi Mine,” the company said.

“This action is necessary to facilitate the expansion of mining operations.”

The move is set to spark debate, with the company pledging to work closely with traditional leaders, affected families, and local authorities to ensure the process is done with “cultural sensitivity and legal compliance”.

Kamativi Mine — once a ghost of its former self — is now roaring back to life as investors flock in, hungry for lithium and other critical minerals powering the global tech and electric vehicle race. H Metro