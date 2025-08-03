RETURN TAGWIREI CARS : HARARE PROVINCE ORDERED

Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has reprimanded the Zanu PF Harare provincial executive for multiple transgressions that are said to be fuelling factionalism in the ruling party.
Chiwenga
delivered a stern rebuke to the Goodwills Masimirembwa-led executive during a
meeting last Tuesday at the party headquarters in Harare.
The meeting was
attended by Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and secretary-general
Obert Mpof.
It also
included top officials from the main wing, women’s league, youth league, and
central committee members from Harare.
Insiders
revealed that Chiwenga, Muchinguri, and Mpofu chastised Masimirembwa for
flouting party protocols.
Chiwenga
accused Masimirembwa and his team of prioritising financial gain over party
principle, sources said.
“VP Chiwenga
preached the history of the liberation struggle to us as a province and told
Masimirembwa that no amount of money can buy Zanu PF as well as the blood that
was lost during the struggle,” the insider said.
“Masimirembwa
was told that he led a violation of party procedures.
The VP also
directed the province to halt all efforts to co-opt people into the central
committee. This was after Harare unsuccessfully tried to co-opt businessman
Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the central committee
According to
insiders, the Harare provincial executive was also ordered to reinstate
everyone whom they expelled from the party in the past few months without
following procedures.
About 13
officials, mainly from the youth wing, were suspended on allegations of backing
Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa.
Masimirembwa,
who has been accused of letting out Zanu PF offices to people to turn them into
tuckshops and collecting rentals for personal use, was ordered to direct
rentals collected by the Harare province from all party assets to the party’s
finance department at the headquarters.
“Masimirembwa
apologised profusely for breaching party procedures,” said the insider.
The meeting is
also said to have ordered Harare provincial members to hand over 18 cars
donated by Tagwirei to the party headquarters.
Despite
Chiwenga’s orders, some Harare executives, including political commissar Voyage
Dambuza, vowed in WhatsApp groups to retain the vehicles, dismissing the
directive as "baseless threats."
