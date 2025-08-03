RETURN TAGWIREI CARS : HARARE PROVINCE ORDERED

Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has reprimanded the Zanu PF Harare provincial executive for multiple transgressions that are said to be fuelling factionalism in the ruling party.

Chiwenga delivered a stern rebuke to the Goodwills Masimirembwa-led executive during a meeting last Tuesday at the party headquarters in Harare.

The meeting was attended by Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and secretary-general Obert Mpof.

It also included top officials from the main wing, women’s league, youth league, and central committee members from Harare.

Insiders revealed that Chiwenga, Muchinguri, and Mpofu chastised Masimirembwa for flouting party protocols.

Chiwenga accused Masimirembwa and his team of prioritising financial gain over party principle, sources said.

“VP Chiwenga preached the history of the liberation struggle to us as a province and told Masimirembwa that no amount of money can buy Zanu PF as well as the blood that was lost during the struggle,” the insider said.

“Masimirembwa was told that he led a violation of party procedures.

The VP also directed the province to halt all efforts to co-opt people into the central committee. This was after Harare unsuccessfully tried to co-opt businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the central committee

According to insiders, the Harare provincial executive was also ordered to reinstate everyone whom they expelled from the party in the past few months without following procedures.

About 13 officials, mainly from the youth wing, were suspended on allegations of backing Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa.

Masimirembwa, who has been accused of letting out Zanu PF offices to people to turn them into tuckshops and collecting rentals for personal use, was ordered to direct rentals collected by the Harare province from all party assets to the party’s finance department at the headquarters.

“Masimirembwa apologised profusely for breaching party procedures,” said the insider.

The meeting is also said to have ordered Harare provincial members to hand over 18 cars donated by Tagwirei to the party headquarters.

Despite Chiwenga’s orders, some Harare executives, including political commissar Voyage Dambuza, vowed in WhatsApp groups to retain the vehicles, dismissing the directive as "baseless threats." Standard