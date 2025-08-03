DEBT- RIDDEN MUGABE MINISTER'S FARM EQUIPMENT TO BE AUCTIONED

Former Water Resources minister Munacho Mutezo is on the verge of losing farm machinery worth and cattle over a US$750 000 debt to an erstwhile business partner, it has emerged. Mutezo, who served under the late Robert Mugabe and was fired from Zanu PF for allegedly supporting former vice president Joice Mujuru’s presidential ambitions, has been fighting since November last year to stop the auctioning of his equipment Fernicary Farm in Manicaland, which trades as Rutendo Farm.

His last ditch effort to stop the auctioning of the farm equipment was thwarted by the High Court last week after judge Justice Samuel Deme dismissed the former minister’s interpleader that sought to demonstrate that the attached property was owned by the government.

Mutezo was sued by his former partner Des Moines Farm who were demanding US$750000 (or its equivalent in Zimbabwean currency at the interbank rate) for farm improvements made by Des Moines.

The claim also included 5% annual interest from the summons date until full payment, plus legal costs on an attorneyclient scale.

After a trial presided over by High Court Justice Bongani Ndhlovu, Fernicary Farm was ordered to pay US$455 000 as compensation for the improvements, along with legal costs.

Subsequently, the sheriff attached movable property at Fernicary Farm in Odzi, Makoni District.

The property includes 1x John Deere tractor 4x4 (Green), 1x John Deere combine harvester with wheat and maize heads, 1x power transformer (500kVA), 78x mainline PVC pipes (250mm), 1x 110 HP Electric motor, 1x 90HP pump, 1x Kipor industrial generator (24kVA), 1x Atlas Copco air compressor, 1x PTO welding machine, 1x welding machine, 7x heifers, 6x cows, 1x bull, 4x calves (3 female, 1 male).

Mutezo argued in his affidavit that six of the attached items do not belong to Fernicary Farm, but were government property issued under the 2007-2008 farm mechanization programme by then Agriculture minister Joseph Made.

These include John Deere combine harvester, 500kVA power transformer, 78x mainline PVC pipes, 24kVA Kipor industrial generator, 90HP Pump and 110 HP electric motor.

He asserted that these assets were distributed to assist local farmers and remain state property and immune from attachment in private debt disputes.

Mutezo urged the court to take judicial notice of this fact, stating he had managed the equipment since 2007, even facilitating use by neighbouring farmers.

Des Moines Farm rejected Mutezo’s claims, arguing that the attached property belonged to Fernicary Farm, not the government.

They dismissed his assertions as "a grave misrepresentation.”

"Claimant was expelled from the ruling Zanu PF party on allegation of misconduct and was consequently expelled from the Parliament of Zimbabwe sometime In 2016 thereby relinquishing him to lay any claim or title to property belonging to the government of Zimbabwe,” the court papers read.

“Claimant is no longer a government official…he is a founding member of an opposition Party called Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), which has no association whatsoever with the government of Zimbabwe...”

Des Moines further criticised Mutezo for failing to provide evidence of government ownership or joining the state as a party to the suit, calling his attempt to involve the government in his private debts "unacceptable and regrettable."

"Claimant's efforts to involve the government of Zimbabwe in this dispute does not help him in any way,” the court papers read.

“No evidence has been placed showing ownership by the government and no reasonable conclusion can be made in that regard.

“For good measure, claimant has failed to join the government of Zimbabwe to this claim and lawsuit.

“l aver that his efforts to meddle the government of Zimbabwe in his own debts and personal affairs is unacceptable, regrettable and deserves censure.”

Mutezo, representing Fernicary Farm, was cited alongside Des Moines Farm, the judgment creditor in the case.

Advocate Taona Sibanda, who was instructed by lawyer Brian Majamanda, represented Des Moines while Mangwana and Partners acted for Mutezo. Standard