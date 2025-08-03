MUSICIANS TURN BEGGARS



A troubling “begging syndrome” has become prevalent in Zimbabwe’s showbiz, with arts critics and observers now sounding the alarm.

This phenomenon, where even seemingly financially stable artistes publicly solicit aid, is beginning to prompt very serious questions.

The situation has become so alarming that many veterans are now more recognised for their public appeals than artistic talents.

While it has been rewarding for some, who have managed to bag new cars and cash, among other luxuries, the practice has, however, unfortunately normalised begging as a means of survival or even enrichment.

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, often hailed as the godfather of sungura, has publicly pleaded for basic necessities like food hampers, despite his long-standing career.

At the moment, he is appealing for funds from well-wishers to foot medical bills for his worsening health condition.

Similarly, prominent sungura artiste First Farai, a Zimbabwe Music Rights (Zimura) board member, recently begged for a car and instruments.

The young Tedious Muchapedza Matsito (Jnr) has joined the long list of beggars, also pleading for a car and possibly instruments.

It is the same case with veteran sungura singer Sugar Sugar (born Taruvinga Manjokota), the “Mairosi” and “Juliana” hitmaker, who has also extended a begging bowl and is accusing fans of “neglecting” him despite having enjoyed a fair share of fame and fortune.

Recently, musician Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze received a car from his fans after a successful GoFundMe campaign raised over US$10 000.

This initiative followed the artiste’s public appeal for assistance, which was presumably spurned by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

However, the same fans have recently been annoyed by the singer’s continued solicitations for gifts from the same businessman.

The list is endless!

In stark contrast, the late Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo is often cited as a legend, who maintained his dignity by refusing to be a charity case.

Dhewa would literally go on stage from his hospital bed just to raise money for his medical bills and fend for his family.

His close circle would, however, chip in here and there for support.

Worryingly, begging has also become the norm for other art forms, including film, television, literature, dance, theatre and fine arts, with some yesteryear mentors now accusing their mentees of neglect.

Kireni Zulu, a yesteryear musician actively encouraging his generation to make a comeback and share life lessons, strongly opposes the obtaining trend.

“We risk being stripped of our dignity if this begging continues,” he warned.

Zulu disapproves the tendency to criticise those they once helped for a lack of support, asserting that children are not obligated to assist their parents and should do so willingly, not under duress.

He emphasised that stars begging for basics not only tarnish their image but also set a poor example for the younger generation.

“It is disheartening to read sad tales of them falling into poverty,” he said, reflecting on idols whose wealth was once publicly paraded.

Seasoned arts promoter, real estate mogul and businesswoman Barbara “Mama Red Rose” Chikosi said yesteryear stars have no one but themselves to blame for their current predicament.

She noted that many who now publicly beg once lived lavishly but failed to invest wisely.

Chikosi herself pivoted from arts promotion to real estate, recognising the evolving landscape of the entertainment business.

She urged current and emerging creatives to diversify and invest beyond their primary artistic endeavours.

“Most of these celebrities at the top of their game have put all their eggs in one basket,” she observed, highlighting the need for adaptability and alternative income streams. Sunday Mail