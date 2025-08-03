MUSICIANS TURN BEGGARS

A troubling “begging syndrome” has become prevalent in Zimbabwe’s showbiz, with arts critics and observers now sounding the alarm.
This
phenomenon, where even seemingly financially stable artistes publicly solicit
aid, is beginning to prompt very serious questions.
The situation
has become so alarming that many veterans are now more recognised for their
public appeals than artistic talents.
While it has
been rewarding for some, who have managed to bag new cars and cash, among other
luxuries, the practice has, however, unfortunately normalised begging as a
means of survival or even enrichment.
Madzibaba
Nicholas Zakaria, often hailed as the godfather of sungura, has publicly
pleaded for basic necessities like food hampers, despite his long-standing
career.
At the moment,
he is appealing for funds from well-wishers to foot medical bills for his
worsening health condition.
Similarly,
prominent sungura artiste First Farai, a Zimbabwe Music Rights (Zimura) board
member, recently begged for a car and instruments.
The young
Tedious Muchapedza Matsito (Jnr) has joined the long list of beggars, also
pleading for a car and possibly instruments.
It is the same
case with veteran sungura singer Sugar Sugar (born Taruvinga Manjokota), the
“Mairosi” and “Juliana” hitmaker, who has also extended a begging bowl and is
accusing fans of “neglecting” him despite having enjoyed a fair share of fame
and fortune.
Recently,
musician Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze received a car from his fans after a
successful GoFundMe campaign raised over US$10 000.
This initiative
followed the artiste’s public appeal for assistance, which was presumably
spurned by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
However, the
same fans have recently been annoyed by the singer’s continued solicitations
for gifts from the same businessman.
The list is
endless!
In stark
contrast, the late Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo is often cited as a legend, who
maintained his dignity by refusing to be a charity case.
Dhewa would
literally go on stage from his hospital bed just to raise money for his medical
bills and fend for his family.
His close
circle would, however, chip in here and there for support.
Worryingly,
begging has also become the norm for other art forms, including film,
television, literature, dance, theatre and fine arts, with some yesteryear
mentors now accusing their mentees of neglect.
Kireni Zulu, a
yesteryear musician actively encouraging his generation to make a comeback and
share life lessons, strongly opposes the obtaining trend.
“We risk being
stripped of our dignity if this begging continues,” he warned.
Zulu
disapproves the tendency to criticise those they once helped for a lack of
support, asserting that children are not obligated to assist their parents and
should do so willingly, not under duress.
He emphasised
that stars begging for basics not only tarnish their image but also set a poor
example for the younger generation.
“It is
disheartening to read sad tales of them falling into poverty,” he said,
reflecting on idols whose wealth was once publicly paraded.
Seasoned arts
promoter, real estate mogul and businesswoman Barbara “Mama Red Rose” Chikosi
said yesteryear stars have no one but themselves to blame for their current
predicament.
She noted that
many who now publicly beg once lived lavishly but failed to invest wisely.
Chikosi herself
pivoted from arts promotion to real estate, recognising the evolving landscape
of the entertainment business.
She urged
current and emerging creatives to diversify and invest beyond their primary
artistic endeavours.
“Most of these
celebrities at the top of their game have put all their eggs in one basket,”
she observed, highlighting the need for adaptability and alternative income
streams.
