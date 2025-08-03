COPS DISMANTLE 53 DRUG BASES IN KWEKWE

In a major crackdown on illicit drug operations, the Zimbabwe Republic Police have seized over 60 kilogrammes of marijuana, crystal meth, and bronclear during one of the largest raids conducted in Kwekwe’s drug havens.

The police operation resulted in the apprehension of 103 people suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade and distribution of illicit substances.

Among those arrested, 10 are believed to be the key ringleaders operating in the Midlands province.

Of major concern is the fact that most of the illegal substances are being smuggled into the country with dealers now using sophisticated ways to conceal the contraband from law enforcement agents until they reach the intended destinations.

“The dealers are getting more and sneakier in their operations. They use the cover of cooking oil, cardboard boxes, and sometimes put the bottles at the top. One new trend is to conceal the substances in several wrapping papers, and they spray some heavy scent of perfume to ensure that they conceal the drugs’ scent.

“You will need to be a genius to beat them in the game. However, it takes the community’s assistance for us to execute the task at hand. The community is well aware of the drug dealers’ activities, and we are appealing for such information to have a drug-free society,” Officer Commanding CID Kwekwe/Gokwe District, Superintendent Prince Magwizi said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands provincial command says the Kwekwe raid is the beginning of the broader fight against drug and substance abuse in the province.

“We are all out to deal with this scourge. The President has given us the signal, and the time to act is now. We are all out, and it is going to be very hot. Our teams are all out, and I can assure you that we will win this war,” Midlands Officer Commanding Crime and Operations Assistant, Commissioner Helena Mahonde noted.

The Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Owen Ncube, commended the work by the law enforcement agents in dealing with the drug and substance abuse menace.

“I commend the Officer Commanding Kwekwe District, Alson Chapeta, and his hardworking and committed team for taking the lead in dismantling 53 drug bases in Amaveni, Mbizo, Redcliff, and Torwood, and accounting for the drug peddlers who are now behind bars and facing prosecution. To this end, the following contraband was recovered and is on display today. I urge other stations to emulate the sterling efforts by Kwekwe District,” Honourable Ncube said.

Meanwhile, the Midlands province held a provincial drug and substance abuse meeting where stakeholders were given tasks to tackle the drug and substance abuse menace in their respective spheres of influence. zbc