MOTHER DISCHARGED WOTH SEVERE WOUND : DIASPORAN TO SUE

A Canada-based Zimbabwean has lodged a formal complaint against Samuel Leon Private Clinic after her 73-year-old mother, Sinai Kamanga, was discharged with a festering necrotic wound — an injury she did not have at admission.

Sinai was admitted to the clinic from July 3 to July 9, 2025, reportedly suffering from heart failure and sepsis. During her hospitalisation, she received IV infusions and injections as part of her treatment.

However, upon discharge, her family was shocked to discover that she had developed a necrotic, blistered wound — which, according to her daughter Eugenia Kamanga, had worsened dramatically in less than 10 days.

“My mother stated that the nurses were very aggressive with needles despite her telling them to stop,” Eugenia said.

“This is unacceptable and we need answers and possibly sue them. She cannot sleep at night due to pain and tissue damage.

“No one at the clinic is taking responsibility for this action. We have medical aid; they collected US$165 upfront and US$55 per night. We paid for unnecessary tests while they tried to figure out what was going on.”

The daughter added: “We need closure on this grave violation and lack of nursing skills.”

Approached for comment, management at Samuel Leon Clinic said they were having communications with the family.

Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe president Ranganai Mubvumbi said they referred the matter to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) for further investigation.

“It might take a month or two, depending on the complexity of the issue and the number of people who took care of the person,” Mubvumbi said.

“If you feel the medical council was not fair to you, you can appeal to us; the outcome from the authority will then be revealed at the High Court ruling.” Zimbabwe Independent