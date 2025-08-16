MOTHER DISCHARGED WOTH SEVERE WOUND : DIASPORAN TO SUE

A Canada-based Zimbabwean has lodged a formal complaint against Samuel Leon Private Clinic after her 73-year-old mother, Sinai Kamanga, was discharged with a festering necrotic wound — an injury she did not have at admission.
Sinai was
admitted to the clinic from July 3 to July 9, 2025, reportedly suffering from
heart failure and sepsis. During her hospitalisation, she received IV infusions
and injections as part of her treatment.
However, upon
discharge, her family was shocked to discover that she had developed a
necrotic, blistered wound — which, according to her daughter Eugenia Kamanga,
had worsened dramatically in less than 10 days.
“My mother
stated that the nurses were very aggressive with needles despite her telling
them to stop,” Eugenia said.
“This is
unacceptable and we need answers and possibly sue them. She cannot sleep at
night due to pain and tissue damage.
“No one at the
clinic is taking responsibility for this action. We have medical aid; they
collected US$165 upfront and US$55 per night. We paid for unnecessary tests
while they tried to figure out what was going on.”
The daughter
added: “We need closure on this grave violation and lack of nursing skills.”
Approached for
comment, management at Samuel Leon Clinic said they were having communications
with the family.
Health
Professions Authority of Zimbabwe president Ranganai Mubvumbi said they
referred the matter to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
(MDPCZ) for further investigation.
“It might take
a month or two, depending on the complexity of the issue and the number of
people who took care of the person,” Mubvumbi said.
“If you feel
the medical council was not fair to you, you can appeal to us; the outcome from
the authority will then be revealed at the High Court ruling.” Zimbabwe
Independent
