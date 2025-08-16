HUBBY HIRES PROSTITUTES, INFECTS ME WITH STIs



A Mutasa woman accuses her husband of destroying their marriage through abuse, infidelity, and repeatedly infecting her with sexually transmitted infections, which he allegedly refuses to seek treatment for.

The husband, however, claims she is having an affair with their village head, whom she insists is merely a church elder.

The contentious case between Eveline Nyamakari and her husband, James Frank, was brought before Chief Mutasa’s community court, following years of what both parties described as persistent fighting in their home.

The couple, who have four children, traded accusations in court. Nyamakari alleged she had endured violence, humiliation, and destruction of her property.

“I having recurring STIs which he infects me with. They recur because he refuses to seek medical treatment. He engages sex workers and cheats with other people’s wives. I have all the evidence,” she said.

She also denied having an affair with Village head Mutowo, saying he was merely her church elder.

“My husband is very abusive. He gaslights me and accuses me of dating the village head. In every argument, Mutowo’s name comes up,” she said, also accusing her husband of destroying her property.

“My husband even went to the extent of burning down my wooden tuck-shop, while accusing me of having an affair with the village head. I opened the tuck-shop after my brother gave me the money to set it up,” she said.

Nyamakari claimed her husband’s promiscuity was the source of the tension, but he shifted the blame, making her believe her church attendance with Mutowo was the problem.

“The problem is that I go to church with Mutowo, with whom my husband is not in good books with. He asked me to stop going to that church because he hates him. He claims that female members of our church are of loose morals,” she said.

Frank, an illegal miner, denied being the aggressor in their relationship, claiming that he reacts to provocation from his wife.

“I am not an abusive husband; I will only be retaliating. This woman calls me a pauper and insults my mother, saying that I am a son of a sex worker. That is how I end up being angry and assault her. She does not know how such disrespectful words hurt,” he told the court.

He said suspicions of his wife’s relationship with the village head were widely shared by the community.

“She is very close to him, and a lot of other people hold the same suspicions. She does not cook or wash my clothes, and all she cares about is her tuck-shop and making money, which is never used in the household. I only eat once per day, around 3pm. She goes to church without cooking for me, but has a canteen business at her tuck-shop. She tells her workers not to give me food because I do not pay. I am always hungry, and this is why I think she is in love with her church elder,” said Frank.

He, however, did not deny being promiscuous and infecting his wife with STIs, when Chief Mutasa confronted him.

Instead, he softly asked for forgiveness from his wife.

Nyamakari rejected claims that she does not cook for him, insisting that she always make efforts to take good care of him.

“I love my husband, but he is the one who takes advantage of me. I serve him food, but leaves home without eating or saying anything. I put hot water for him to bath, but he ignores it. I bought him a smartphone and he gave it to his girlfriend, who later phoned me saying she was given the phone. I am in pain,” she said.

In a stern warning to Frank during the hearing, Chief Mutasa said:

“You cannot stand here and accuse your wife of infidelity when you have been the one disrespecting your marriage vows. I have heard how you were reprimanded before for hiring the services of prostitutes and infecting your wife with STIs. You have a wife and four children – you should be building a family – not destroying it with your recklessness. As a man, you must lead with responsibility, not abuse and suspicion.”

Chief Mutsas also reminded Frank that love in marriage was not a licence to exploit a partner’s patience and commitment.

“Do not take advantage of your wife’s love for you. You are accusing her without proof while you have been caught red-handed cheating. That is unfair. A man who loves his wife protects, provides for and respects her, and not accuse her of every wrongdoing because of personal grudges with other people. If the village head is her church elder, that does not mean he is her lover. You need to separate your personal quarrels from your marriage,” he said.

Turning to Nyamakari, Chief Mutasa advised her to seek formal help over the abuse allegations.

“If you are being assaulted, you must go to the police and report it. Do not suffer in silence because you think it will pass. Violence in the home destroys families. It must stop, and it must stop now,” he said.

He further urged the couple to undergo counselling to address their communication breakdown and constant infighting. Manica Post