MOTHER ARRESTED FOR BEATING UP SON'S LOVER

A 62 year old woman and her son landed in the dock at the weekend after she reportedly bashed her son’s lover accusing her of having an extra marital affair with him.

Chenai Mashayambodza 62 and her son Douglas Bumhe 29, who is the woman’s lover were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail considerations.

Allegations are that on July 30, Mashayambodza accused the complainant of having an extramarital affair.

She assaulted the complainant, slapping and kicking her before her sons including Bumhe joined in the assault.

Bumhe’s two brothers who allegedly participated in the assault are on the run. Herald