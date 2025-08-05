GRADE 7 PUPIL RAPED IN PARKED KOMBI

A 13-year-old girl was raped in parked Kombi at Rezende Parkade rank. Initially, the Grade 7 learner was humiliated by touts, who were dragging her to various Kombis at the rank.

One of the touts then pretended to be a good Samaritan and led her to a parked kombi nearby.

He locked the Kombi and raped her once without protection. The tout disappeared after the act leaving the learner inside.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator. “Police are investigating a rape case involving a Grade 7 learner at a rank along Rezende Street in the CBD.

“Circumstances were that the complainant left home proceeding to town where she was supposed to collect her money at corner Leopold Takawira and Jason Moyo.

“Upon arrival, the complainant was given cash and she immediately left stating that she wanted to go back home to finish her homework.

“On her way back home, she proceeded at Rezende Parkade rank to get a commuter omnibus back home.

“Whilst at the rank, the touts started blocking her way, obstructing her from entering a certain vehicle.

“She was approached by the accused person, who purported that he wanted to help her.

“He ordered her into a parked, white Toyota Hiace where he locked and raped her. The complainant later went home, where she did not tell anyone about the matter. The matter came to light when the complainant’s uncle went to her school to enquire why she returned home late.

“The complainant was interviewed by her teacher and that is when she revealed the rape. She was referred to Adult Rape Clinic Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald