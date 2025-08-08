MARRIED WOMAN SEDUCED BY COUSIN, NUDES LEAK

A married woman’s nude pictures involving a relative have caused a stir among family members.

Mildred Mukomana, 32, has allegedly been exchanging explicit images with her cousin, Phillibin Takwana Tsikirayi, 52.

Takwana is son to Mildred’s father’s sister.

Both Mildred and Takwana have confirmed their incestuous relationship. Mildred has since apologised to her aunt.

Mildred revealed that Takwana seduced her through romantic messages, leading to the exchange of nude photographs.

Mildred, who resides in Botswana with her husband, expressed her fear following the leak of these messages and images.

“I want to apologise to the nation and our relatives for my immature actions,” said Mildred.

“I have also reached out to my aunt’s daughter, Eunice, who is Takwana’s sister, to express my regret over my behaviour. Takwana initiated this with his love messages, and I succumbed to the temptation.”

Mildred is uncertain whether her husband is aware of the situation, as he is a quiet man, which adds to her anxiety.

“My husband has said nothing yet over this, I am living in fear since he is not a man of many words,” she said.

Takwana confirmed the shenanigans, accusing her wife of sending more seductive messages pretending as if she was him after she discovered the nude photographs.

“There is an issue, but my wife is the one spreading this to relatives after she took my cellphone.

“She exchanged some more love messages with Mildred pretending to be me.

“As we speak, she is the one with my mobile phone and is angry about this,” said Takwana refusing to answer further questions.

From the love messages between the two, Mildred had demanded transport money to travel from Botswana promising to quench Takwana’s sexual appetite he had asked for. H Metro