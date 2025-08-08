MARRIED WOMAN SEDUCED BY COUSIN, NUDES LEAK

A married woman’s nude pictures involving a relative have caused a stir among family members.
Mildred
Mukomana, 32, has allegedly been exchanging explicit images with her cousin,
Phillibin Takwana Tsikirayi, 52.
Takwana is son
to Mildred’s father’s sister.
Both Mildred
and Takwana have confirmed their incestuous relationship. Mildred has since
apologised to her aunt.
Mildred
revealed that Takwana seduced her through romantic messages, leading to the
exchange of nude photographs.
Mildred, who
resides in Botswana with her husband, expressed her fear following the leak of
these messages and images.
“I want to
apologise to the nation and our relatives for my immature actions,” said
Mildred.
“I have also
reached out to my aunt’s daughter, Eunice, who is Takwana’s sister, to express
my regret over my behaviour. Takwana initiated this with his love messages, and
I succumbed to the temptation.”
Mildred is
uncertain whether her husband is aware of the situation, as he is a quiet man,
which adds to her anxiety.
“My husband has
said nothing yet over this, I am living in fear since he is not a man of many
words,” she said.
Takwana
confirmed the shenanigans, accusing her wife of sending more seductive messages
pretending as if she was him after she discovered the nude photographs.
“There is an
issue, but my wife is the one spreading this to relatives after she took my
cellphone.
“She exchanged
some more love messages with Mildred pretending to be me.
“As we speak,
she is the one with my mobile phone and is angry about this,” said Takwana
refusing to answer further questions.
From the love
messages between the two, Mildred had demanded transport money to travel from
Botswana promising to quench Takwana’s sexual appetite he had asked for. H
Metro
