skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 26 August 2025
HRE WOMAN JAILED FOR ZWL 9 000 COCAINE
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BUNJIRA'S LOVER DIES
Alois Bunjira had planned to marry his girlfriend, Brenda Zvinorova, in December this year. However, this will not be possible after Brend...
ZIM EXPERT KILLED IN ARGENTINA
BEREKA MWANA SPARKS DEBATE
TEEN LOCKED UP FOR THREE YEARS DIES
A teenager, who endured the pain, torture and trauma of being locked up in a dirty room for three years at the family’s house in St Mary’s, ...
PETER MUPARUTSA ACCUSED OF A MURDER FOR FAME
Veteran producer and musician, Peter “Cool Dud” Muparutsa (66) of the RUNN Family fame, has found himself at the centre of a storm after bei...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment