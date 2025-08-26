DRIVER FLEES AS BUS NEARLY PLUNGES INTO RIVER

Twenty passengers escaped death after a bus they were traveling in rammed into pillars of a bridge while the driver was trying to overtake .
Matabeleland
South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed the
incident which occurred along the Masvingo- Beitbridge Road. She said nine
passengers were injured. The driver of the bus fled the scene.
“On the 25
August 2025 at around 7PM, Mr Makhakhahuhle Dube was driving a Yutong bus along
Masvingo-Beitbridge road due east heading to Lutumba Business Centre with 20
passengers on board.
“Upon reaching
276 km peg he tried to overtake two vehicles that were towing each other using
left side of the road at a bridge. During the process of overtaking the bus
rammed into concrete pillars of the bridge and the vehicle stopped at the
centre of the bridge with left wheels on top of the pillars of the bridge. Nine
passengers were injured,” she said.
A report was
made at ZRP Beitbridge traffic who attended the scene and the injured were
rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention where four were
treated and discharged whilst five were admitted. The driver of the bus could
not be located as he escaped after the accident.
Insp Dube urged
drivers to avoid over speeding and overtaking in situations which are not safe
to do so. She also urged drivers to adhere to road regulations in order to curb
the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents.
“As police we
would like to appeal to members of the public with information on the
whereabouts of the driver to notify the nearest police station," she said.
Metro
