DRIVER FLEES AS BUS NEARLY PLUNGES INTO RIVER

Twenty passengers escaped death after a bus they were traveling in rammed into pillars of a bridge while the driver was trying to overtake .

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube confirmed the incident which occurred along the Masvingo- Beitbridge Road. She said nine passengers were injured. The driver of the bus fled the scene.

“On the 25 August 2025 at around 7PM, Mr Makhakhahuhle Dube was driving a Yutong bus along Masvingo-Beitbridge road due east heading to Lutumba Business Centre with 20 passengers on board.

“Upon reaching 276 km peg he tried to overtake two vehicles that were towing each other using left side of the road at a bridge. During the process of overtaking the bus rammed into concrete pillars of the bridge and the vehicle stopped at the centre of the bridge with left wheels on top of the pillars of the bridge. Nine passengers were injured,” she said.

A report was made at ZRP Beitbridge traffic who attended the scene and the injured were rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention where four were treated and discharged whilst five were admitted. The driver of the bus could not be located as he escaped after the accident.

Insp Dube urged drivers to avoid over speeding and overtaking in situations which are not safe to do so. She also urged drivers to adhere to road regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents.

“As police we would like to appeal to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the driver to notify the nearest police station,” she said. B Metro