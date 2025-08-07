HARARE DISOWNS LAND BARONS

Harare City Housing director Mr Addmore Nhekairo has disowned suspected Eastwind land barons Rodgers Pote and Trymore Arineshito, saying they were never allocated any piece of land in Mabvuku-Donnybrooke
Pote and
Arineshito are facing charges of contempt of court and carrying out development
without approval on an illegal settlement.
Testifying
before Harare magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda today, Mr Nhekairo said he did not
know of any offer letter that was issued to Eastwind with regard to any land in
Mabvuku- Donnybrooke
Responding to a
question from the State on how he would respond if Pote and Arineshito told the
court that they have permission to occupy that land, Mr Nhakairo said he would
dispute that because they haven’t been recommended by the regularisation task force
for regularisation created by the Harare City Council.
During
cross-examination, the defence lawyer handed over several documents to Mr
Nhekairo, which she said were obtained from the city council and permitted her
clients to occupy the land.
Mr Nhekairo
disowned all the documents, saying they were fake. Mr Nhekairo further stated
that there are numerous complaints of fake documents in circulation.
He said he does
not know Eastwind, and no offer letter was given to them in connection with any
land in Mabvuku-Donnybrooke.
During the
previous court sittings former Mount Pleasant MP Mr Jason Pasade told the court
that Pote and Arineshito hired thugs who unleashed violence before grabbing the
land which his company had developed and allocated stands.
“These guys are
land barons and violence in their DNA, they always use violence by hiring thugs
to grab land,” he said.
It is the
state’s case that Pasade and his company agreed to develop land on behalf of
the Freedom Fighters Development Trust.
Pasade said his
company carried out civil works, most of which are already at an advanced
stage.
However, the
accused persons started illegally selling and allocating stands in the area.
Pasade’ company allegedly went to court and acquired a High Court order, which
gave it the authority to remove the illegally settled people.
However, the
accused persons did not vacate the stands, contrary to the court order.
Prosecutor
Takudzwa Mutyavaviri said in November 2023, the High Court issued a provisional
order against Eastwind Trust.
After the order
was granted, the accused were served by the Sheriff but continued invading the
area in violation of the order.
The complainant
is Homegram Investments Limited, represented by Pasade. Herald
