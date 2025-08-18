GRANNY DUPED OF US$45K

An 80-year-old Greendale woman lost US$45 000 in a botched residential stand deal.

Theresa Marume was duped into paying the full amount by Evans Mukora of Kuwadzana and Prince Zwawanda misrepresenting themselves as seller of the Greendale residential stand.

She was issued with an agreement of sale.

Upon commencing construction by placing bricks and a wooden cabin at number 157 Greendale, Harare, Theresa was approached by a Simbarashe Gonese, who claimed to be the owner of the same stand.

Simbarashe went on to file a civil case against Theresa.

The court granted an order in favour of Simbarashe and Theresa was ordered to remove her materials from the same stand she had paid for.

She subsequently discovered that she had been duped by Evans and Prince leading her to lodge a complaint with the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a fraud case involving a Greendale residential stand in Harare,” said Insp Chakanza.

He also confirmed another fraud case where Natasha Mhindurwa, of Mt Pleasant lost US$280 in a botched foreign currency exchange deal.

Natasha saw a message sent by the fraudster in a WhatsApp group chat requesting if anyone had ZIG.

She responded since she was interested and immediately received a message showing that the fraudster had sent her ZIG10 730 via a mobile money service.

She, in turn, sent US$280 as per agreed rate and later realised that it was a fake message. H Metro