GRANNY DUPED OF US$45K

An 80-year-old Greendale woman lost US$45 000 in a botched residential stand deal.
Theresa Marume
was duped into paying the full amount by Evans Mukora of Kuwadzana and Prince
Zwawanda misrepresenting themselves as seller of the Greendale residential
stand.
She was issued
with an agreement of sale.
Upon commencing
construction by placing bricks and a wooden cabin at number 157 Greendale,
Harare, Theresa was approached by a Simbarashe Gonese, who claimed to be the
owner of the same stand.
Simbarashe went
on to file a civil case against Theresa.
The court
granted an order in favour of Simbarashe and Theresa was ordered to remove her
materials from the same stand she had paid for.
She
subsequently discovered that she had been duped by Evans and Prince leading her
to lodge a complaint with the police.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a fraud case involving a Greendale residential stand in Harare,”
said Insp Chakanza.
He also
confirmed another fraud case where Natasha Mhindurwa, of Mt Pleasant lost
US$280 in a botched foreign currency exchange deal.
Natasha saw a
message sent by the fraudster in a WhatsApp group chat requesting if anyone had
ZIG.
She responded
since she was interested and immediately received a message showing that the
fraudster had sent her ZIG10 730 via a mobile money service.
She, in turn,
sent US$280 as per agreed rate and later realised that it was a fake message. H
