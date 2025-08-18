TENDAI NDORO DIES

Zimbabwean football has been plunged into mourning following the death of celebrated international striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ndoro, who was 39, reportedly passed away on Monday, according to close family sources.

The forward, fondly remembered for his exploits at Chicken Inn before making a name across the Limpopo with Mpumalanga Black Aces and South Africa’s giants Orlando Pirates, breathed his last in circumstances still to be made public.

Ndoro was a crowd favourite for the Buccaneers, where his clinical finishing earned him the nickname “Firebrand Striker”. He also starred for the Warriors, leaving a lasting legacy on the international stage.

Details on where the family is gathered were still sketchy last night.

Monday evening turned into a dark chapter for local football, as fans flooded social media to express their shock and sorrow.