70 DOCTORS BATTLING DRUG ADDICTIONS

More than 70 medical professionals in Zimbabwe are reported to be battling drug and substance abuse disorders, a disturbing revelation that highlights the depths the scourge has reached as professionals are also indulging in the vice.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, during the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA) annual Scientific Congress in Bulawayo recently.

The minister said it is time for the profession to have honest and open conversations about the challenges they face, such as drug abuse, which has affected the noble profession.

“Let’s face emerging challenges honestly. One urgent threat is drug and substance abuse, which is devastating young people and straining our health systems. Yet we cannot pretend that it is only out there; some health professionals themselves are also struggling with substance abuse. Let me say, when the healer becomes the patient, our entire system is at risk. We now have more than 70 or so health professionals who are struggling with drug and substance abuse. Let us help them,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said those who are not yet affected must extend a hand and help those battling the problem.

“I urge ZiMA and regulators and training institutions to strengthen ethics, peer support and counselling. As doctors we must remember that we cannot pour from an empty cup,” he said.

President of ZiMA, Dr Kudzai Masinire, also lamented the increase in loss of fitness and incapacitation among health practitioners caused by drug abuse.

“This is mostly due to non-communicable diseases, but very worryingly, issues of substance misuse in the medical profession,” he said.

Dr Nemache Mawere, the Chief Medical Officer for Ingutsheni Central Hospital, a psychiatric institution, said the major substances used by people admitted include alcohol, cannabis, crystal meth and cough mixtures. Other drugs like cocaine and heroin are rarely used by the admitted patients.

However, reports are that medical professionals are abusing prescription drugs like Pethadine, which is usually given to women in labour for pain relief.

Ingutsheni Central Hospital is not supposed to operate as a sanctuary for drug users. However, because of lack of such facilities in Bulawayo and surrounding areas it is bearing the burden of care. However, efforts are being made to house patients with severe conditions caused by drug abuse.

“A drug rehabilitation facility was designed in St Lukes II ward and a Bill of Quantities is ready. Funding was promised but we are still waiting for the project to take off. Our plan is to have a facility housing 20 acute patients.

Thereafter they go to a Hostel type facility which was proposed to be established in Lobengula but we are still waiting for that to be done. Afterwards they go for community care at Emakhandeni Halfway Home which also needs to be refurbished to achieve that purpose. This kind of arrangement will ensure there is a step-down approach. We need a similar approach in other parts of the country as well,” he said.

Drug and substance abuse is a serious issue affecting the youth in Zimbabwe, with far-reaching implications for an individual and the economy as a whole.

It is noted that the prevalence of drug and substance abuse among young people has led to increased health problems, decreased productivity and rising crime rates, ultimately hindering national development.

Economically, the consequences include higher healthcare costs, loss of productivity and increased burden on social services.

Zimbabwe has started the implementation of the Zimbabwe National Drug Master Plan. This aims to combat drug and substance abuse through measures such as supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction.

Rehabilitation centres play a crucial role in harm reduction by providing the necessary support and treatment facilities for persons struggling with addiction. Ingutsheni Hospital said they are well stocked with most lines of medicines for clients at a minimum of three months’ supply.

Dr Mombeshora, however, highlighted that medical doctors must put helping communities at the forefront of their duties and monetary rewards will follow.

“I do not think there is anyone who has been poor because you have given help to someone, no. I have worked in both public and private sectors and I did help quite a number of people to the extent that a patient will come to my surgery and be referred to a central hospital and they do not have money. I would hire an ambulance for them and give them money for consultation to make sure they get there and are saved,” he said.

He went on; “Let’s not think about money first, in any business, you provide a service and the money comes after. Even for us, let’s provide the service and the money comes after, but if we think of money first and get rich, the people will run away from you,”.

He said doctors must let the public know of services they provide so that there is reduced health tourism for services the public can access locally. Sunday Mail