70 DOCTORS BATTLING DRUG ADDICTIONS

More than 70 medical professionals in Zimbabwe are reported to be battling drug and substance abuse disorders, a disturbing revelation that highlights the depths the scourge has reached as professionals are also indulging in the vice.
This was
highlighted by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora,
during the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA) annual Scientific Congress in
Bulawayo recently.
The minister
said it is time for the profession to have honest and open conversations about
the challenges they face, such as drug abuse, which has affected the noble
profession.
“Let’s face
emerging challenges honestly. One urgent threat is drug and substance abuse,
which is devastating young people and straining our health systems. Yet we
cannot pretend that it is only out there; some health professionals themselves
are also struggling with substance abuse. Let me say, when the healer becomes
the patient, our entire system is at risk. We now have more than 70 or so
health professionals who are struggling with drug and substance abuse. Let us
help them,” he said.
Dr Mombeshora
said those who are not yet affected must extend a hand and help those battling
the problem.
“I urge ZiMA
and regulators and training institutions to strengthen ethics, peer support and
counselling. As doctors we must remember that we cannot pour from an empty
cup,” he said.
President of
ZiMA, Dr Kudzai Masinire, also lamented the increase in loss of fitness and
incapacitation among health practitioners caused by drug abuse.
“This is mostly
due to non-communicable diseases, but very worryingly, issues of substance
misuse in the medical profession,” he said.
Dr Nemache
Mawere, the Chief Medical Officer for Ingutsheni Central Hospital, a
psychiatric institution, said the major substances used by people admitted
include alcohol, cannabis, crystal meth and cough mixtures. Other drugs like
cocaine and heroin are rarely used by the admitted patients.
However,
reports are that medical professionals are abusing prescription drugs like
Pethadine, which is usually given to women in labour for pain relief.
Ingutsheni
Central Hospital is not supposed to operate as a sanctuary for drug users.
However, because of lack of such facilities in Bulawayo and surrounding areas
it is bearing the burden of care. However, efforts are being made to house
patients with severe conditions caused by drug abuse.
“A drug
rehabilitation facility was designed in St Lukes II ward and a Bill of
Quantities is ready. Funding was promised but we are still waiting for the
project to take off. Our plan is to have a facility housing 20 acute patients.
Thereafter they
go to a Hostel type facility which was proposed to be established in Lobengula
but we are still waiting for that to be done. Afterwards they go for community
care at Emakhandeni Halfway Home which also needs to be refurbished to achieve
that purpose. This kind of arrangement will ensure there is a step-down
approach. We need a similar approach in other parts of the country as well,” he
said.
Drug and
substance abuse is a serious issue affecting the youth in Zimbabwe, with
far-reaching implications for an individual and the economy as a whole.
It is noted
that the prevalence of drug and substance abuse among young people has led to
increased health problems, decreased productivity and rising crime rates,
ultimately hindering national development.
Economically,
the consequences include higher healthcare costs, loss of productivity and
increased burden on social services.
Zimbabwe has
started the implementation of the Zimbabwe National Drug Master Plan. This aims
to combat drug and substance abuse through measures such as supply reduction,
demand reduction and harm reduction.
Rehabilitation
centres play a crucial role in harm reduction by providing the necessary
support and treatment facilities for persons struggling with addiction.
Ingutsheni Hospital said they are well stocked with most lines of medicines for
clients at a minimum of three months’ supply.
Dr Mombeshora,
however, highlighted that medical doctors must put helping communities at the
forefront of their duties and monetary rewards will follow.
“I do not think
there is anyone who has been poor because you have given help to someone, no. I
have worked in both public and private sectors and I did help quite a number of
people to the extent that a patient will come to my surgery and be referred to
a central hospital and they do not have money. I would hire an ambulance for
them and give them money for consultation to make sure they get there and are
saved,” he said.
He went on;
“Let’s not think about money first, in any business, you provide a service and
the money comes after. Even for us, let’s provide the service and the money
comes after, but if we think of money first and get rich, the people will run
away from you,”.
He said doctors
must let the public know of services they provide so that there is reduced
health tourism for services the public can access locally. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment