OUR STANDS HAVE BEEN GRABBED : 30 FORMER MPs GO TO COURT

The government has expropriated residential stands belonging to over 30 former legislators from both Zanu PF and the opposition and allocated them to controversial businessman Conrad Billy Rautenbach under controversial circumstances.

The former MPs, who served as lawmakers between 2013 and 2018, have filed summons at the High Court seeking an order to reverse the seizure of their land by Local Government minister Daniel Garwe.

The ex-lawmakers who include Fortune Chasi, Theresa Makone, Jessie Majome, Webster Maondera and Temba Mliswa were allocated some residential stands in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province as part of their remuneration.

However, the land has since been allocated to Rautenbach, who is said to be a Zanu PF benefactor, under unclear circumstances without their knowledge by the Local Government ministry.

“The plaintiffs have no other satisfactory remedy, but to approach this honourable court for the relief sought in casu,” the summons filed by their lawyers, Chasi Maguwedze Legal Practitioners, read in part.

“The balance of convenience favour that the relief sought be granted rather than wait for transfer to be effected and expressed in title deeds, which will be very difficult to reverse.”

They cited Garwe, the surveyor general, speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Rautenbach and the Registrar of Deeds as respondents, respectively.

“As part of their remuneration, the plaintiffs were allocated residential stands by the first Defendant situated in Goromonzi district, namely stands 1155; 1156;1 158; 1382; 1390;1179;1173;1415;1181;1407;1 453; 1193;1229;1231;1232 31250;1254;1397;1262;1 216;1275;1280;1293; 1294; 1297; 1307/1213; 1357;1332;133 4:1340; and 1341situated in the township of Stuhm in the district of Goromonzi as more fully described in the annexure attached to the respective lease agreements,” the summons read.

“Written agreements were executed to that effect. Same are still extant and have not been set aside. The plaintiffs have duly complied with all the material terms of the agreements in question.”

The ex-legislators said they were shocked to learn that their residential stands have been allocated to Rautenbach.

“Without just, valid or legal cause, the first defendant has procured that the same land allocated to the plaintiffs as their remuneration be allocated to the fourth defendant,” they submitted.

“If unabated, the consequences of the first defendant have the effect of violating the plaintiffs constitutional right to property and the effect of expropriation without compensation contrary to the precepts of the constitution.”

They are seeking an order declaring their offer letters valid.

“A declarator that the lease agreements between the plaintiffs and the first defendant are valid and extant,” the summons read.

“Consequential relief to the effect that the defendants shall not alienate in any manner such land as is leased to the plaintiffs without a court order or consent of the plaintiffs.

“Costs of suit against the party contesting suit.” Standard