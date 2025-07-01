ZAPU FAILS TO HALT GUKURAHUNDI HEARINGS

The Bulawayo High Court has dismissed an urgent application by the opposition party ZAPU seeking to stop the government-initiated Gukurahundi Outreach Programme in Matabeleland, ruling that the matter was not urgent.
The hearings,
which were meant to start on 26 June, are part of a long-delayed national
effort to address the atrocities committed in the 1980s, during which thousands
were killed in a military crackdown in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions.
ZAPU had argued
that the process, led by traditional chiefs under the National Council of
Chiefs, lacked legal legitimacy and impartiality. However, High Court Judge
Justice Munamato Mutevedzi dismissed the application.
“The case has
been dismissed. The judge said the matter was not urgent,” ZAPU legal advisor
Vuyo Mpofu told journalists. “He argued that since 2019, we knew that the
President and the Matabeleland Collective had come together and that this was
the agreed approach, but we didn’t act at the time.”
President
Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Minister of Local Government, and the National Council
of Chiefs were among the respondents cited in the case, which was filed over
the weekend.
In the court
papers, ZAPU president Sibangilizwe Nkomo challenged the legality of the
outreach programme, arguing that traditional leaders should not be tasked with
leading a national process of such sensitivity.
“The Chiefs are
unlikely to be impartial and unbiased in the conduct of the process,” Nkomo
argued in the affidavit.
“We believe the
agreement between the President and the Matabeleland Collective has no legal
foundation and does not represent the victims of Gukurahundi.”
ZAPU president
Sibangilizwe Nkomo addressing journalists outside the Bulawayo High Court
Outside the
court, Nkomo said his party would continue to seek justice for victims of the
Gukurahundi atrocities.
“It did not
matter that we didn’t get what we set out to achieve, stopping the hearings but
we will continue finding other ways to bring this matter to closure,” he said.
“We want
justice for people who were killed, women who were raped. As a peace-loving
organisation, we seek an amicable resolution.”
Tensions were
high at the court, with police deployed to monitor the proceedings.
Nkomo was
briefly prevented by police from addressing the media near the court premises.
The outreach
hearings, originally scheduled to begin on 26 June, were delayed amid
confusion. CITE
