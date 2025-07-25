ZANU PF WINS THREE SEATS UNCONTESTED

Zanu PF has taken an early lead ahead of the July 26 by-elections after claiming three local authority seats uncontested.
The ruling
party secured victories in Mazowe RDC Ward 19 and Gutu RDC’s Wards 10 and 14.
The winning
candidates are Fibian Muzire for Gutu RDC Ward 10, Katinos Mudadi for Gutu RDC
Ward 14, and Tichaona Muskwe for Mazowe RDC Ward 19.
The
announcement was made by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy
chairperson, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa, at a press conference held in Harare
today.
“The
nominations court for Ward 10 and 14 of Gutu Rural District Council and Ward 19
of Mazowe Rural District Council sat on June 26 2025,” he said.
“These
vacancies were uncontested after nominations.”
ZEC also
announced that by-elections will go ahead tomorrow in three other wards, Ward
10 of Chikomba Rural District Council, Ward 4 of Chiredzi Rural District
Council, and Ward 6 of Marondera Rural District Council. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment