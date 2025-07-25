ZANU PF WINS THREE SEATS UNCONTESTED

Zanu PF has taken an early lead ahead of the July 26 by-elections after claiming three local authority seats uncontested.

The ruling party secured victories in Mazowe RDC Ward 19 and Gutu RDC’s Wards 10 and 14.

The winning candidates are Fibian Muzire for Gutu RDC Ward 10, Katinos Mudadi for Gutu RDC Ward 14, and Tichaona Muskwe for Mazowe RDC Ward 19.

The announcement was made by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa, at a press conference held in Harare today.

“The nominations court for Ward 10 and 14 of Gutu Rural District Council and Ward 19 of Mazowe Rural District Council sat on June 26 2025,” he said.

“These vacancies were uncontested after nominations.”

ZEC also announced that by-elections will go ahead tomorrow in three other wards, Ward 10 of Chikomba Rural District Council, Ward 4 of Chiredzi Rural District Council, and Ward 6 of Marondera Rural District Council. Herald