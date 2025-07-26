ZANU PF BIGWIG CHARGED WITH SMUGGLING

A ruling Zanu PF party politburo member is set to appear in court on August 13 for trial over allegations of smuggling 17,6 tonnes of T-shirts disguised as agricultural imports, defrauding the State of US$78 880 in duty revenue.

Andy Mhlanga, who is also a former secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association, alongside nine co-accused, including his son Perfect, was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission following investigations into the illegal importation of the goods.

Court documents revealed that in October 2024, Jeed Investments Private Limited, represented by Mhlanga’s associate Jetro Mavangwa, who is currently in remand, purchased 1 066 cartons of T-shirts from Slovenia.

The shipment arrived at Port Beira in Mozambique in February this year.

In March 2025, Mavangwa allegedly engaged Secure Freight and Shipping Company in Harare to alter the bill of lading, changing the consignee details to Rufaro Nenyasha from a private voluntary organisation (PVO).

The PVO’s director, Norest Marara, is also in custody. Marara is accused of fabricating a fraudulent waybill, falsely declaring the cargo as drip irrigation equipment — a duty-exempt import — and listing a Chinese company as the supplier.

On March 23, 2025, the container arrived in Harare.

By April 23, falsified documents were uploaded into the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority system, enabling the goods to be cleared without physical inspection, resulting in a US$78 880 revenue loss.

The cleared shipment was then transported by Tony Chisuse, who is also in remand, to Bramfield Farm, owned by Mhlanga in Nyabira.

Subsequent police raids recovered boxes of T-shirts from Mhlanga’s son in Westgate, Harare.

Mhlanga appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on 17 July 2025 and was granted US$300 bail.

The case has been postponed to August 13 for trial. Newsday