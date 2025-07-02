WE NEGLECTED OUR HOSPITALS, SAYS ED

Government has now started comprehensively addressing challenges in the country’s health delivery system and other essential social services, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, said this while addressing the 384th Ordinary Session of the revolutionary party’s Politburo in Harare yesterday.

He described the situation in some public hospitals, where he recently made unannounced visits, as disheartening and called for a holistic approach from all stakeholders.

A fortnight ago, President Mnangagwa made an impromptu visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Sally Mugabe Hospital and the National Pharmaceutical Company to have an appreciation of challenges the institutions are facing.

“Recently, I had the chance to tour the main public health facilities here in Harare. It was disheartening that the situation was allowed to deteriorate. More is expected from all stakeholders. Blame-shifting will not get us anywhere, we must learn from our shortcomings and work hand-in-hand, as the public sector, private sector and individuals, to build our country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Government is now comprehensively addressing the health delivery system and other concerns related to the delivery of quality social services.

He commended all public sector workers for their commitment to serve the people of Zimbabwe in spite of limited resources, adding that Government is putting in place measures to improve working conditions for its employees.

Turning to infrastructure development, the President said there was a huge potential among local companies as evidenced by the construction of the magnificent Trabablas Traffic Interchange.

“The recent towering Trabablas Traffic Interchange, which I officially commissioned, stands as an example of the inherent potential in our young people, their ingenuity, skills and talent. The fact that the project was completed using our internal resources and under an environment of sanctions, is a source of great national pride,” he said.

“If we are united, focused, patriotic and work hard to achieve our national aspirations, nothing is impossible. Other road rehabilitation and construction projects, throughout the country, are also being prioritised.”

President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue capacitating Government ministries and entities to sustain the developmental momentum.

“Our people-centred development programmes and projects, across every sector, are gaining the support and appreciation of citizens. Government on its part, will continue to prioritise the capacitation and resourcing of our Government ministries, departments and agencies, to sustain the momentum of high-impact programmes and projects,” he said.

“Various initiatives and resources continue to be availed under the auspices of the Leagues of the party. Programmes and projects under these models must uplift communities and not just individuals and their families. We are peoples’ party which improves the livelihoods of all our people.”

On the state of the party, President Mnangagwa said activities being carried out to consolidate support for the revolutionary party are for the good of every cadre and not just a clique.

“All party verification, mobilisation or restructuring exercises should be leveraged to consolidate popular support for the party’s governance and not that of cliques and individuals. The party is not about positions. No. We should work for the good of the people, the prosperity of the generality of ordinary persons,” he said.

“These cardinal principles should be passed on and on, to old and new members, particularly the young people of our party.”

The President challenged party leaders to ensure that membership is comprehensively and accurately captured during the ongoing verification exercise. “As we prepare to restructure and choose leaders in the lower tiers of the party structures, it is critically important that we increase awareness among members about one of the main party objectives, that of wholeheartedly serving our people. This noble character and political integrity of our colossal mass party, as stipulated in the party Constitution, should be protected and preserved,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF will continue uniting people towards the attainment of national objectives and prosperity anchored on peace and unity.

“Through our multiple voices at the various party platforms, let us entrench peace and unity within our party, communities and the nation as a whole. Zanu PF will continue uniting the people of our motherland towards the realisation of Vision 2030 and shared prosperity. As we carry out our work at all levels, let us shun tags, labels and tendencies that sow disunity, regionalism and misplaced narratives.”

Yesterday’s midyear session of the Politburo was a precursor to other half year meetings of the party’s Central Committee to be held today as well as the National Consultative Assembly indaba set for tomorrow. Herald