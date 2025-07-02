WE NEGLECTED OUR HOSPITALS, SAYS ED

Government has now started comprehensively addressing challenges in the country’s health delivery system and other essential social services, President Mnangagwa has said.
The President,
who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, said this while addressing the 384th
Ordinary Session of the revolutionary party’s Politburo in Harare yesterday.
He described
the situation in some public hospitals, where he recently made unannounced
visits, as disheartening and called for a holistic approach from all
stakeholders.
A fortnight
ago, President Mnangagwa made an impromptu visit to Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals, Sally Mugabe Hospital and the National Pharmaceutical Company to
have an appreciation of challenges the institutions are facing.
“Recently, I
had the chance to tour the main public health facilities here in Harare. It was
disheartening that the situation was allowed to deteriorate. More is expected
from all stakeholders. Blame-shifting will not get us anywhere, we must learn
from our shortcomings and work hand-in-hand, as the public sector, private
sector and individuals, to build our country,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa said Government is now comprehensively addressing the health delivery
system and other concerns related to the delivery of quality social services.
He commended
all public sector workers for their commitment to serve the people of Zimbabwe
in spite of limited resources, adding that Government is putting in place
measures to improve working conditions for its employees.
Turning to
infrastructure development, the President said there was a huge potential among
local companies as evidenced by the construction of the magnificent Trabablas
Traffic Interchange.
“The recent
towering Trabablas Traffic Interchange, which I officially commissioned, stands
as an example of the inherent potential in our young people, their ingenuity,
skills and talent. The fact that the project was completed using our internal
resources and under an environment of sanctions, is a source of great national
pride,” he said.
“If we are
united, focused, patriotic and work hard to achieve our national aspirations,
nothing is impossible. Other road rehabilitation and construction projects,
throughout the country, are also being prioritised.”
President
Mnangagwa said the Government will continue capacitating Government ministries
and entities to sustain the developmental momentum.
“Our
people-centred development programmes and projects, across every sector, are
gaining the support and appreciation of citizens. Government on its part, will
continue to prioritise the capacitation and resourcing of our Government
ministries, departments and agencies, to sustain the momentum of high-impact
programmes and projects,” he said.
“Various
initiatives and resources continue to be availed under the auspices of the
Leagues of the party. Programmes and projects under these models must uplift
communities and not just individuals and their families. We are peoples’ party
which improves the livelihoods of all our people.”
On the state of
the party, President Mnangagwa said activities being carried out to consolidate
support for the revolutionary party are for the good of every cadre and not
just a clique.
“All party
verification, mobilisation or restructuring exercises should be leveraged to
consolidate popular support for the party’s governance and not that of cliques
and individuals. The party is not about positions. No. We should work for the
good of the people, the prosperity of the generality of ordinary persons,” he
said.
“These cardinal
principles should be passed on and on, to old and new members, particularly the
young people of our party.”
The President
challenged party leaders to ensure that membership is comprehensively and
accurately captured during the ongoing verification exercise. “As we prepare to
restructure and choose leaders in the lower tiers of the party structures, it
is critically important that we increase awareness among members about one of
the main party objectives, that of wholeheartedly serving our people. This
noble character and political integrity of our colossal mass party, as
stipulated in the party Constitution, should be protected and preserved,” he
said.
President
Mnangagwa said Zanu PF will continue uniting people towards the attainment of
national objectives and prosperity anchored on peace and unity.
“Through our
multiple voices at the various party platforms, let us entrench peace and unity
within our party, communities and the nation as a whole. Zanu PF will continue
uniting the people of our motherland towards the realisation of Vision 2030 and
shared prosperity. As we carry out our work at all levels, let us shun tags,
labels and tendencies that sow disunity, regionalism and misplaced narratives.”
Yesterday’s midyear session of the Politburo was a precursor to other half year meetings of the party’s Central Committee to be held today as well as the National Consultative Assembly indaba set for tomorrow. Herald
