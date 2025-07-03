CHIBAYA FOUND NOT GUILTY

The Citizens Coalition for Change activist and former Mkoba North legislator Amos Chibaya was yesterday acquitted of an incitement to commit public violence charge.
Harare
provincial magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai acquitted Chibaya after his lawyer Chris
Mhike applied for discharge at the close of the State case.
The State led
evidence from four witnesses who are all police officers.
In his ruling,
Kuhudzai said the evidence adduced the four witnesses did not suggest that
Chibaya committed an offence.
He further
ruled that the number of videos mentioned by Pangani Gwati was different from
what Simbarashe Masaka said and they were never brought before the court.
The magistrate
said in the absence of the videos, the court could not be convinced that
Chibaya committed the offence.
“Proceeding
with the defence case is tantamount to violation of the accused’s rights,”
Kuhudzai said.
“The
application for discharge is granted. The accused is found not guilty and is
acquitted.”
During the
application for discharge, Mhike argued that the evidence before the court was
not incriminating Chibaya and the video evidence which was supposed to be
brought before the court had disappeared.
He said the
defence applied for discharge because the State failed to establish a prima
facie case against the accused.
Mhike further
submitted that the so-called evidence was unreliable.
The first
witness, who is the officer-in-charge at Harare Magistrates Court, Ropafadzo
Mutapiri, told the court that she heard nothing on the day.
Mutapira said
she could not tell the court what Chibaya said or did that could constitute a
crime.
The defence
also argued that Mutapiri tried to throw some mud at Chibaya, but failed to
illustrate what it is that he did that could be deemed a crime.
“He made
reference to election irregularities, but she conceded that there was no crime
in commenting about elections or mentioning Zanu PF,” Mhike said.
“She confirmed
that he was asked by police and National Prosecuting Authority to manage the
crowd and he was successful in managing the crowd and that cannot be a crime.”
She further
argued that another police officer from the information technology department
failed to tender his evidence because his phone crashed and could not to locate
the required video evidence. Newsday
